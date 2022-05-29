10 strongest fire Pokemon from both anime and manga, ranked

The Pokemon franchise has a wide variety of types that our favorite monsters can be a part of. Since the first game's release, these types have expanded, adding a few more to the roster. But one type has always been there and is still a fan favorite, the Fire-type.

Fire types have good representation in both the anime and manga. So, today we will give you our picks for the strongest fire types present in both.

Note: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and contain spoilers for several Pokemon anime seasons and manga volumes.

Who is the strongest fire Pokemon?

10) Typhlosion

Cyndaquill’s last evolution, Typhlosion, is a solid and powerful fire type. In the anime and manga, Typhlosion has been the partner of two strong trainers, Jimmy and Gold. Both iterations of this fire type have been powerful adversaries and have helped their trainers achieve remarkable things.

9) Talonflame

A mighty flying/fire Pokemon, Talonflame is an all-around solid choice. With its incredible selection of attacks, it can overwhelm its opponents with powerful strikes. Its most famous move, Brave Bird, is one of the best moves a Pokemon can have. Ash’s Talonflame is one of the best in his arsenal.

8) Blaziken

When thinking about strong Pokemon, Blaziken always comes to mind. A powerful fire type can use its strong legs to give devastating kicks and use its powerful fire attacks. A strong partner for May and Sapphire, Blaziken has proven to be one of the best when needing a close-range fighter.

7) Moltres

Moltres is part of the three legendary birds, and his status as a legend is not only because of its rare sights. In the manga, Moltres was temporarily part of Green’s team. In the anime, Moltres has been a challenge for some of Ash’s team members, and as of now, none of them have been able to defeat him.

6) Cinderace

Cinderace is an excellent fire-type Pokemon when you need a partner with solid kicks and powerful long-range attacks. Its strong legs allow him to be one of the best and quickest, and his devastating Pyro Ball is almost certain to deal a significant amount of damage. Goh’s Cinderace has not been in many battles, but when it appears, it is sure to give its all.

5) Infernape

Infernape is the fire type for you if you want raw brutality and power. With agility, which few can achieve, and intense fire moves in his arsenal, Infernape can make the battle quick and exciting. Ash’s Infernape utilized his Blaze ability to win fights that seemed lost, and Pearl’s Chimhiko was one of the best Pokemon in his arsenal.

4) Ho-oh

It is said that whoever sees Ho-Oh will be granted eternal happiness. Ho-oh is one of the strongest fire types in the entire series, and its status as legendary makes it even more powerful. With incredible fire-type moves, Ho-oh can defeat almost any opponent. A regular in both anime and manga, if it appears you know something great will happen.

3) Incineroar

If you want a solid fire-type Pokemon with incredible fighting skills, Incineroar is your choice. His excellent wrestling abilities make him able to overpower most opponents, and his claws and fire, and dark moves can defeat most adversaries. Ash and Kukui’s Incineroars were able to dominate the arena, and Sun’s Incineroar was able to fight even legendaries.

2) Groudon

Pokémon Go México @PoGoMex



• Tipo: Tierra.

• Debilidades: Planta, Hielo y Agua.



• PC jefe de incursión: 51968.

• PC NV20 100%IV: 2328.

• PC NV25 100%IV (Clima Soleado): 2910.

• Máximo PC NV40: 4074

• Mejores movimientos: Cola Dragón y Rayo Solar.



#PokemonGo Groudon• Tipo: Tierra.• Debilidades: Planta, Hielo y Agua.• PC jefe de incursión: 51968.• PC NV20 100%IV: 2328.• PC NV25 100%IV (Clima Soleado): 2910.• Máximo PC NV40: 4074• Mejores movimientos: Cola Dragón y Rayo Solar. Groudon• Tipo: Tierra.• Debilidades: Planta, Hielo y Agua.• PC jefe de incursión: 51968.• PC NV20 100%IV: 2328.• PC NV25 100%IV (Clima Soleado): 2910.• Máximo PC NV40: 4074• Mejores movimientos: Cola Dragón y Rayo Solar. #PokemonGo https://t.co/Or3yvaZ7kj

A massive and powerful legendary. Groudon is one of the strongest of them all. His enormous size and extreme strength make it a fearsome opponent. His fire and ground moves can overwhelm most who oppose it. A regular appearance in both anime and manga, Groudon will always leave a mark when it appears.

1) Charizard

One of the franchise’s most popular Pokemon, Charizard, has proven himself to be the best fire type to have in a team. Its potential appears limitless, with every appearance seemingly stronger than the last. With his powerful body and ability for massive fire damage, Charizard is a partner you want by your side.

Ash’s Charizard has always been a powerhouse in his team, and Alain seems to be the strongest opponent Ash has faced so far. In the manga, Blue’s Charizard is one of the strongest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra