5 best Fire-types in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus features a wide variety of Pokemon from different regions for players to add to their collections or use on their team during their playthrough. When constructing the perfect team, a balanced spread of types is usually the way to go.

The Fire typing is known for its excellent offensive capabilities. Being super-effective against four types, resisted by four types, and dealing neutral damage to the rest paired with the type not being made immune by any receiving type, having a Fire-type Pokemon is always a great choice for any player's playthrough.

However, it should go without saying that many Fire-type Pokemon simply perform better than others. With this being the case, many players may want to know which Fire-type Pokemon are worth adding to their team as permanent members and which Fire-type Pokemon are better left as a way to fill a space in the Pokedex.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus' top five Fire Pokemon

5) Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Arcanine as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may seem disappointing to some, Hisuian Arcanine is only at the number five spot on this list. While it may seem unfair at first, the reasoning behind its placement comes when its typing is closely observed. Arcanine has a secondary type, Rock. The unfortunate truth is that Rock does not complement Fire at all.

In fact, the secondary Rock typing is a hindrance to the primary Fire typing. This horrendous type combination curses Hisuian Arcanine with two doubling weaknesses, Water and Ground. This sharply decreases the number of situations the Pokemon can be used for in battle.

4) Magmortar

Magmortar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magmortar is one of the many Pokemon that were improved and were made easier to obtain in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is thanks to the game getting rid of the trading requirement for Pokemon to evolve. This means more trainers have the chance to use one on their team and see how well this Pokemon can shine in a playthrough.

Magmortar has incredible attacking stats as well as access to some of the best Fire-type attacks in the game, such as Flamethrower and Mystical Fire. Players can also teach their Magmortar Electric and Psychic attacks as well if they feel the need to give Magmortar coverage options.

3) Infernape

Infernape as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape takes the spot as the third best Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Due to the amount of Pokemon in the later stages of the game with Psychic and Flying-type attacks, Fighting-types like Infernape do not perform as well as the playthrough goes on. This does not mean Infernape is bad, though.

Infernape has a great moveset. With access to Drain and Thunder Punch as well as Shadow Claw and Poison Jab, Infernape has a great catalog of physical coverage options. Infernape also has a great Special Attack and Speed stat. Infernape is a great all-around Pokemon that can fit into any role it needs to.

2) Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The new Hisuian variant for the fan-favorite Pokemon takes the number two spot for the best Fire-type in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. What makes this Pokemon better than Infernape is its new Ghost typing. This works out great for Hisuian Typholsion in terms of defense due to the abundance of Normal and Fighting-type moves in the game.

Wandering the lands of the Hisui region, players may encounter powerful Pokemon with attacks like Close Combat or, more notoriously, Hyper Beam. While it may seem like these moves are unavoidable and would result in at least one teammate fainting in battle, Ghost-types like Typhlosion are immune to them.

1) Heatran

Heatran as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprisingly, Heatran is the best Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Given Heatran's status as a Legendary Pokemon, Heatran is in a league of its own in terms of power. However, one shortcoming of this Pokemon is that it is not available to be caught until the postgame.

Heatran's unique type combination of Fire and Steel leads to it being an excellent defensive Pokemon. Even in the main series, Heatran is considered to be one of the best Fire-type Pokemon that players can use on their team. Though the game's story will be over when they find Heatran, it does great in postgame battles.

