How to Evolve Magmar in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Many players have taken a liking to the newest entry in the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The game is a breath of fresh air from the otherwise stagnant gameplay of other standard Pokemon entries in the main series of games. The main features of this title have stolen the hearts of long-time fans.

The new twist on the Pokemon series gameplay gamers are used to takes the series motto of "gotta catch 'em all" to a whole new level. The game's main form of gameplay cuts right to the chase, taking a bit from the modern Pokemon titles and a bit of the mobile game, Pokemon GO, to create something fresh and exciting.

However, with every Pokemon game comes the task of completing the Pokedex. With the vast and open Hisui region for users to explore, new and undiscovered Pokemon are waiting for them to battle or catch. However, there are some Pokemon that players may have a more challenging time catching than others.

Catching and Evolving Magmar in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Magmar and Magmortar as they appear in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company/Gaming Intel)

Magmar, the Spitfire Pokemon, has its fair share of dedicated fans. Being a part of the original 151 Pokemon, many long-time fans have had the opportunity to use Magmar in one of their playthroughs. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a much different game than any other entry in the Pokemon franchise.

Magmar has been the final stage of the evolutionary line throughout the first three generations. Magmar's pre-evolved form, Magby, was added to the franchise in the second generation, but nothing else until the fourth generation. Starting in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Magmar could evolve into Magmortar.

In the main series, players could evolve their Magmar into Magmortar through the Magmarizer item. They could give their Magmar this item to hold and then trade it to another gamer. Upon the other user receiving the Magar, its evolution into the powerful Magmortar would begin.

Magmar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This form of evolution for Magmar has remained constant in the main series until the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While trade evolutions such as the one required for Magmortar have been reworked in spin-off games like the Mystery Dungeon series or Pokemon GO, the requirement of an item remained constant.

This consistency remains for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Luckily, the requirement of a trade has been removed. However, the Magmarizer item has become exceptionally harder to come by to compensate for this. Unlike in the main series, where one was guaranteed to be found, getting one is a lot harder in Legends.

Every item required for Trade Evolutions in the main series entries has returned to Legends. Even Trade Evolutions that previously did not require an item can be accomplished through the new Link Cable item. Luckily, there are two different ways gamers can obtain a Magmarizer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Space-Time Rifts are special events that can happen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players will be notified when one is about to take place and see the area it will happen on their map. These occurrences can spawn rare Pokemon and items. One of these potential items that can spawn is the Magmarizer.

Players can also purchase a Magmarizer from the Outpost Trader outside of the Galactic building in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. Unlike standard currency, Merit Points can only be earned from finding the lost satchels of other players while connected to the internet. These satchels can be located on the map.

Upon purchasing or finding a Magmarizer, the only thing left for users to do is to use the item on their Magmar. While it can be tempting to immediately evolve your Magmar, it is encouraged to look at Magmar's page in the Pokedex beforehand to check for remaining tasks to complete the page.

