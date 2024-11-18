10 most sympathetic anime villains, ranked

Many anime villains are remembered for their cruelties and evil actions but stand out for being subtle in motives and emotional depth, making them sympathetic. These antagonists make the audience empathize with their plight in their struggles, tragic backstories, or even morally gray decisions.

They depict that not all villains are bad for the sake of being bad. Instead, many of them are a product of circumstances or unfortunate events. Here are the 10 anime villains ranked from least to the most sympathetic for the fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Scar, Meruem, and 8 other most sympathetic anime villains, ranked

10) ⁠Izanami (Noragami)

⁠Izanami (Image via Bones)

In Noragami, Izanami is a powerful and tragic character because she wants to shape the world according to her thoughts and desires. Her sympathetic nature has its roots in the bitter pain that she suffered when her love was betrayed and drowned herself in hatred and solitude.

Though her act causes even more harm, her pain is relatable as she struggles with feelings of abandonment and loss. Her more than aggressive desire to attain control and contact makes her a complex character, one of the anime villains with a sympathetic past.

9) Crona (Soul Eater)

Crona as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The tortured soul, Crona from Soul Eater grew under the brutal Medusa. They were threatened into becoming tools for her evil intent. Already beset with self-doubt and no power, their bad behavior was more from being bullied and manipulated than personal malice.

This desperation for acceptance and love coupled with their past suffering makes them a tragic character. Even though they are playing the role of a villain, Crona's inner conflict and weakness bring sympathy, thereby making them one of the anime villains with rather more of a victim of circumstance instead of a complete enemy.

8) Cancer Cell (Cells at Work)

Cancer Cell as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Cancer Cell in Cells at Work initially appears as a villain threatening the body. However, his tragic history reveals a much deeper side. He is not bad by birth but rather a product of his environment. Born from the effect of malfunction in the cellular system of the body, Cancer Cell doesn't have control over its rapid, uncontrollable growth.

This makes him rather unaware of his existence and having no choices is what makes this character sympathetic in detailing the battle of survival versus destruction. His urgency for survival contributes to a very rich characterization, making him one of the sympathetic anime villains.

7) Esdeath (Akame Ga Kill!)

Esdeath as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Esdeath is an iconic antagonist from Akame ga Kill!. Her ideology of survival of the fittest, was developed due to her brutal childhood in the cold North. Her loyalty to the Empire and cold-bloodedness come as a result of seeing her family get killed and have to see themselves become cruel so as not to be weak.

While remaining cold and steady, her true love for Esdeath shows another nicer aspect of her, which she secretly hails for companionship and normalcy. These layers of vulnerability do make her a very empathetic and multilayered character among anime villains.

6) Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia)

Himiko Toga as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Himiko Toga is a tragic character whom society had rejected, which molded her personality. Her quirks and behavior were rejected, leading to her suppressing herself since she was a child. She then became isolated and mentally unstable. Her obsession with blood and love is born out of a desperate need to be liked in a world where she is labeled monstrous.

Despite her crimes, the vulnerability and the thirst for affection add an emotional depth to the figure, with her actions only tracing her inner pain. This makes Toga one of the sympathetic anime villains.

5) Kagura (Inuyasha)

Kagura as seen in anime (Image via Sunrise)

Kagura is a servant of Naraku of Inuyasha, but her enslavement makes her the most heartbreakingly tragic figure. She was created solely as an extension of Naraku. However, the woman inside her craves freedom even though he literally holds her actual heart.

Even though she is an antagonist, much of what she does is based upon her desperate pursuit for freedom rather than ill will. Kagura's short instances of defiance and even in her tragic death scene, where she attains freedom, make her one of the anime villains with whom an audience can relate and empathize.

4) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

Yuno Gasai as seen in anime (Image via asread.)

The Future Diary's Yuno Gasai is a tragic character who is possessed by her unfortunate past and her obsessive love for Yuki. Her actions may be extreme but they are motivated by desperate efforts to break free from her abusive childhood into happiness.

Being a woman trapped inside an inhuman manipulation cycle of survival, violence becomes the method to defend the person she cares about. Yuno's vulnerability and unwavering devotion reveal a fragile soul beneath her menacing exterior, making her one of the anime villains whose pain resonates extremely well with the audience.

3) Scar (Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Scar as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The genocide of his people, the Ishvalans shaped the tragic character Scar. Driven by rage and the loss of his family and his community, sets about as an avenging assassin, targeting State Alchemists responsible for all the atrocities.

Even while he wreaks havoc, there seems to be pain and moral conflict in his actions, making it impossible to ignore his suffering. The depth of his character is reflected in Scar's redemption journey and, more profoundly, his understanding of the whole concept of forgiveness.

2) ⁠Reiner Braun (Attack on Titan)

Reiner Braun as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Reiner Braun, one of the main antagonists in Attack on Titan, is deeply conflicted with his being a warrior and soldier. Tasked as a child to destroy Paradis Island, he was manhandled into doing horrific things for a cause he did not understand.

It makes him a victim and a perpetrator all at once, which causes intense mental anguish due to his guilt and fractured identity. Reiner’s struggles highlight the tragedy of a boy forced into war, earning him sympathy despite his destructive actions. This places him among the most gentle anime villains.

1) Obito Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Obito Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha is a central character in Naruto Shippuden, who turned bad because of a huge personal tragedy and deception. He was once an aspiring and gentle ninja, however, his entire perspective on life turns dark when he sees his true love, Rin, murdered by his trusted comrades.

This tragedy and Madara's influence make him hate the world around him and seek an illusionary peace. Regardless of his hideous actions, Obito's remaining humanity and his eventual redemptive moment make his story tragic and emotionally significant. This ranks him at the top among the most sympathetic anime villains.

Final thoughts

Obito Uchiha, Reiner Braun, and Scar from the anime are well-known for the rich complexities that transform them into something greater than just anime villains. A tragic past and heartbreaking internal conflict make them all relatable, especially amidst the humanness of their actions. Himiko Toga and Esdeath, on the other hand, depict how society and brutal situations lead to the formation of villainy.

