10 Naruto couples that deserved a happy ending

In the wide and expansive world of anime, the genre of romance often stands out due to the captivating chemistry between the characters. As such, the Naruto couples are the most prominent examples.

However, not all romantic relationships in Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus have a happy ending. In fact, a number of them end in tragedy for the characters involved, which left fans wondering about what could have been.

From unrequited crushes that tugged at the heartstrings of viewers, to the couples whose time was cut short by fate, the world of Naruto has often witnessed the beloved characters meet a cruel end. That said, this article will look at the 10 Naruto couples who never got a happy ending.

Disclaimer: This article isn't ranked in any particular order and may contain the writer's opinions and some spoilers for the Naruto anime series.

10 Naruto couples who deserved to have a happy ending

1) Rin and Obito

Rin Nohara and Obito Uchiha as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Rin Nohara and Obito Uchiha's relationship is one that, perhaps every Naruto fan hoped to see come to fruition. The latter had a profound love for the former since they were kids, as Rin's cheerful and supportive nature made Obito fall head over heels for her.

However, their story ultimately ended in tragedy, as Rin met an unfortunate end at the hands of Kakashi, who was Obito's best friend. Witnessing the love of his life being murdered by his best friend led Obito down a dark path, which ultimately resulted in him waging war on the shinobi world.

However, he ended up redeeming himself by sacrificing his life to save Kakashi and Naruto. Following this, he reunited with Rin in the afterlife - a sight that brought the entire fandom to tears.

2) Minato and Kushina

Minato and Kushina are undoubtedly one of the most tragic Naruto couples (image via Studio Pierrot)

Although their appearances together were brief in the anime, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki stand out as one of the most beloved couples in the series.

The two fell in love with each other at a young age, and eventually got married after becoming successful shinobi.

However, their story met a tragic end when the two of them died protecting the Hidden Leaf Village from the Nine Tails and sealed it within their son, Naruto Uzumaki. Their absence made Naruto's life difficult growing up, as he had to struggle all on his own without ever knowing the love of a father or a mother.

3) Itachi and Izumi

Itachi and Izumi are one of the Naruto couples who deserved a happy ending together (image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha and Izumi Uchiha were certainly one of the couples in the series who deserved to end up with each other. After being saved by Itachi from the attack of the Nine Tails, Izumi began developing feelings for her savior.

Although Itachi didn't seem like the type to be involved in romantic relationships, his treatment of Izumi seemed to suggest otherwise. In fact, he was probably the only one in their entire clan who treated her with genuine kindness.

However, Izumi was the one who Itachi killed first during the night he murdered his clan. That said, he put her under the Tsukuyomi at first, where she lived a life full of happiness alongside Itachi, in just a matter of a few seconds.

4) Tsunade and Dan

Tsunade and Dan are one of the most tragic Naruto couples (image via Studio Pierrot)

Ever since her first appearance in the classic Naruto series, Tsunade has been shown to be haunted by the deaths of her brother and her lover. Shortly after her brother's death, Tsunade met the young Dan Kato, whose ambition of becoming the Hokage one day reminded her of her brother.

Unfortunately, their story ended on a tragic note, as Dan passed away after being mortally wounded on a mission during the Second Shinobi World War. Despite being a talented healer, Tsunade failed to heal her lover, which led to her turning her back on romantic feelings for the rest of her life.

5) Konan and Yahiko

Konan and Yahiko are one of the most tragic Naruto couples who deserved a happy ending (image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout his appearances, Yahiko's feelings for Konan were quite obvious, to the point where Nagato Uzumaki started teasing him about his feelings. Yahiko and Konan also shared a specific moment that led fans to wish that they end up together. Unfortunately, Yahiko ended up sacrificing himself to save the life of his beloved, which is considered to be one of the most tragic and selfless acts of the series.

6) Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Asuma and Kurenai are one of the earliest Naruto couples, whose relationship has been teased for a long time. The two would often slightly blush when other characters pointed out that they were always together, which more or less confirmed that they had feelings for each other.

Unfortunately, Asuma ended up passing away while on a mission, prior to which he entrusted the responsibility of his child to Shikamaru.

7) Konohamaru and Remon

Konohamaru and Remon as seen in the Boruto anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it seemed for a moment that Konohamaru had finally found a suitable love interest when he came across Remon Yoimura. The two developed feelings for each other while sightseeing the Hidden Leaf Village together.

However, their relationship proved to be short-lived, as Remon lost her memory and forgot about her time with him. As such, they joined the long list of Naruto couples who never got to be with each other.

8) Kaguya and Tenji

Kaguya Otsutsuki and Tenji as seen in the anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Before she became the formidable Otsutsuki demon, it was revealed that Kaguya was actually a loving and caring person, who was married to a man named Tenji. However, their story was cut short when Kaguya became corrupted by the Chakra Fruits, which led to Tenji unintentionally falling victim to her Infinite Tsukuyomi. As such, Kaguya and Tenji undoubtedly fall into the category of the most tragic Naruto couples.

9) Jiraiya and Tsunade

Jiraiya and Tsunade are one of the Naruto couples that never saw fruition (image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans have been pretty vocal about seeing Jiraiya and Tsunade end up together in the Naruto series. Unfortunately, this is one pairing that will never see the light of the day.

Although Jiraiya had a profound fondness for Tsunade since they were children, the latter never gave in to the idea of them getting together, since she didn't want it to affect their friendship. Additionally, the loss of her previous lover, Dan, made it hard for her to ever love anyone again.

10) Rin and Kakashi

Rin and Kakashi are one of the most tragic Naruto couples that never happened (image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake is one of those characters in the Naruto series who never got to experience true love. That said, he does bear the burden of killing someone really important to him - his former teammate, Rin Nohara.

It was known that Rin had a huge crush on Kakashi but the latter's feelings were never made obvious in the anime. While some fans are indeed fond of the prospect of a relationship between Rin and Kakashi, it is believed by the majority of fans that Rin truly was Obito's soulmate.

Final Thoughts

All these aforementioned Naruto couples go to show that not every romantic story gets a happy ending. Although every couple longs for a fairy-tale ending, only a few actually get it in the vast realm of anime. In the end, all of these couples left an indelible mark on the series, leaving fans wanting a better ending for them all.