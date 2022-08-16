Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: 5 most disturbing moments in the series 

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is undoubtedly one of the best anime series ever created. With unique and intriguing characters, it has a perfect storyline that does not lose its way in the middle. The series is a story about two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who are on a mission to get back their old bodies after finding the Philosopher's Stone.

While Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has its own share of comedy and emotions, it also has some disturbing moments. In this article, we look at the five most disturbing moments from the anime.

5) When King Bradley first revealed himself as a homunculus

King Bradley from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood initially appeared as a fine ruler who cared for the people in his region. He also appeared to be exceptionally strong and intelligent, which made him worthy of being the ruler.

However, things started getting suspicious when he told the Elric brothers, Hughes and Armstrong, not to dig deeper into their search for the Philosopher's Stone. The audience was left shocked but somewhat not surprised when King Bradley revealed the Ouroboros tattoo on his left eye in front of Greed.

It is still disturbing to realize that the ruler himself was involved in all the mishappenings within the state and its neighboring regions.

4) When Nina Tucker and her dog, Alexander, were fused into a chimera

In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Nina was the daughter of Shou Tucker, a State Alchemist, who specialized in biological transmutation. Shou pretended to be a shy and gentle person who was abandoned by his wife because of their poverty. But that was only until the Elric brothers saw that he fused his only daughter and their pet and turned them into a chimera to fulfill his selfish interests.

They suddenly realized that Shou's wife didn't leave him. Instead, she was one of the victims of his cruel experiment and died days after being turned into a chimera. This scene was especially morbid and devastating because Nina and Alexander could never return to their old bodies.

3) Maes Hughes' murder

Maes Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was a well-liked officer, famous for his extreme love for his family. He enjoyed boasting about his wife, Gracia's beauty, and his daughter, Elicia's adorableness, which showed that he was a complete family man.

However, he did not lack in his duties as an officer. He was honest and intelligent and helped the Elric brothers in their investigation of the Philosopher's Stone. He almost figured out the truth and the existence of the Homunculi, which caused his death.

It was heartbreaking to watch him struggle to kill Envy, who took Gracia's form. He loved his wife so much that he couldn't even shoot a shapeshifter who took her form.

2) When the Elric brothers attempted human transmutation

Edward after a failed human transmutation (Image via Bones)

After their mother died from an incurable disease, the Elric brothers attempted to resurrect her. However, this was taboo because the law of alchemy included exchanging something of equal value and nothing could compare to a human soul.

As a result, during the human transmutation process, Edward lost one of his limbs, while Alphonse lost his entire body. To retain Alphonse's soul, Edward gave up another limb and stored his brother's soul in a suit of armor.

In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Edward was 11 and Alphonse was 10 when they performed the transmutation. They were too young to make that decision and it is disturbing how they didn't have anyone to guide them back then. And to make things worse, the transmutation failed because the dead can never be transmuted back into the real world.

1) The Ishval Civil War

The Ishval Civil War was one of the most disturbing incidents in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. It all started after the shapeshifting homunculus, Envy, transformed into one of the Amestris soldiers. He willingly killed an Ishvalan child in broad daylight, causing riots from the Ishavalans and eventually resulting in a civil war.

What makes it even more disturbing is that one of the main motives of the war was to create more Philosopher's Stones out of the souls of the Ishvalans. The scenes where they show Ishvalans being forced into circles and killed to death are beyond gruesome and horrifying.

