10 times Naruto proved he was stronger than Sasuke 

Naruto and Sasuke are two of the most popular characters in the entire Naruto universe. These two, despite being good friends, have often fought against each other on numerous occasions. They weren't on the best of terms during the earlier parts of the series but their bond strengthened towards the end.

Sasuke frequently tested his power by fighting Naruto, the series' protagonist. And there were countless moments when the protagonist demonstrated his superior strength and combat abilities against Sasuke's. Let's look at some of those occasions to get a sense of Naruto's power throughout the series.

10 times Naruto proved his strength surpassed Sasuke's

1) Naruto’s Rasengan did more damage compared to Sasuke

During the earlier parts of the series, Naruto and Sasuke would end up in petty squabbles quite often. One time things had gone too far since both of them decided to use their respective techniques, the Rasengan and Chidori against each other which would have caused a ton of problems. Kakashi had to intervene and their attacks ended up landing on the water tanks. The Rasengan dealt more damage compared to the Chidori.

2) Naruto was able to keep up with Gaara

Gaara was a ridiculously strong character that was introduced during the Chunin Exams arc of the series. At this point in time, he was one of the strongest contestants and Rock Lee almost lost his limbs during this fight. Despite Shukaku taking over his body, Naruto not only kept up with Gaara, but he also managed to deliver a significant amount of damage. Sasuke would have definitely struggled in comparison, and this was one example of how strong Naruto was in comparison to Sasuke.

3) His performance against Kakuzu

Kakuzu was a strong shinobi and was a member of the Akatsuki as well. He was someone who had multiple hearts and chakra natures, making him a tough opponent to beat. Even Kakashi struggled against him which says a lot about his abilities. However, the protagonist was able to land the Rasenshuriken and defeat Kakuzu. He was able to take on a member of the Akatsuki and beat him before Sasuke did. He showed his strength and fans were convinced that it surpassed Sasuke's.

4) The fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki was one of the strongest characters in the entire series and she almost succeeded in killing Team 7 during the fight. However, watching Naruto use Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken, we realized the true strength of the protagonist and it was clear that he surpassed Sasuke in terms of overall combat abilities.

5) Perfecting Sage Mode

Sage Mode is something that not many people are capable of. Even Jiraiya’s Sage Mode was imperfect and this takes a lot of chakra control because the mixture of chakra and natural energy needs to be balanced. At the time, Sasuke didn't have any techniques that highlighted his chakra control to this extent. This was one of the several instances which highlighted Naruto's strength and showed how he was stronger than Sasuke.

6) Perfecting the Rasenshuriken

The Rasengan was already a tough jutsu to master, but Naruto pushed it even farther by combining it with Wind Release. By doing so, he was able to greatly increase the devastating power of the technique. Because of his huge chakra reserves, only the protagonist could achieve this. This technique was employed against Kakuzu, and it immediately knocked him out. Sasuke was simply not on the protagonist's level. The Rasenshuriken also served as the foundation for more powerful techniques, such as the Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken, in which he created eight different clones and launched nine Rasenshurikens, each imbued with the Tailed Beast's unique chakra.

7) Fight against Pain

Naruto's fight against Pain demonstrated his strength, talent, overall combat abilities, and capacity to think in difficult situations. Pain was one of the Akatsuki's strongest members, but the protagonist eventually defeated him. He surely struggled at first, but thanks to Jiraiya's efforts, he was able to figure out Pain and his real body. The protagonist was able to deceive Pain into attacking one of the Shadow Clones, thus buying himself the time to attack with the Rasenshuriken.

8) Baryon Mode

Without a question, Naruto's best technique in his arsenal was Baryon Mode. It was so powerful that the result was Kurama sacrificing his own life to save Naruto after he used it. The protagonist was able to completely overwhelm Isshiki Otsutsuki thanks to the Baryon Mode. There was no way any shinobi from that generation could have matched what Naruto had accomplished. That fight showed the sheer difference in abilities when we compare both Sasuke and Naruto.

9) Tailed Beast cloak against Orochimaru

This took place during the earlier parts of the series, when Yamato was the leader of Team 7. When they had encountered Orochimaru, Naruto was taken over by Kurama’s chakra and went berserk during that fight. He gave Orochimaru a run for his money in a way that Sasuke would not have been able to. In this scene, the contrast in destructive skills between Sasuke and Naruto was obvious. This combat demonstrated exactly how powerful Naruto was with Kurama's chakra. To fight, Sasuke would have had to give everything he had.

10) Valley of the End battle

Naruto and Sasuke went all out towards the end of Shippuden and fought in the Vale of the End. Both of these characters used some of their most powerful offensive jutsus, and the combat came down to the wire towards the end. Despite the fact that both characters lost one arm, Sasuke conceded defeat and Naruto emerged triumphant. The fight was close, but the Uzumaki clan member won, proving that he was truly stronger than Sasuke in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora