10 worst rivalries in anime, ranked bad to worse

The worst rivalries in anime are like the spice in ramen – they can add some flavor, but too much can leave a bad taste in your mouth. While certain rivalries captivate viewers with epic showdowns, others can feel like a continuous cycle of unresolved drama. Anime, in particular, frequently portrays intense rivalries that drive the narrative with epic battles and dramatic confrontations.

From the love-based clashes of Ino and Sakura in Naruto to the showdowns between Spike and Vicious in Cowboy Bebop, rivalries in anime are often drowned in melodrama. Since they lack complexity sometimes, these equations may seem artificial or biased, resulting in them being easily forgotten by many.

Thus, fans frequently find themselves debating about the worst rivalries in anime. These entries focus on situations where characters become rivals for reasons that seem misplaced or where the balance of power is unequal.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Ino and Sakura, Ash and Gary, and more: 10 worst rivalries in anime, ranked

10) Eren and Jean from Attack On Titan

Eren from Attack on Titan (image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan is renowned for its intense battles and unexpected plot twists, but fans believe the rivalry between Jean and Eren comes across more like a poorly scripted drama. From the moment they crossed paths, sparks flew – but not of the positive kind. Jean exuded an air of ownership, which grated on Eren's nerves. The tension reached new heights when Jean became envious of Eren's bond with Mikasa.

While their initial clashes laid the groundwork for a rivalry, they failed to contribute to their character development or the overall narrative. Instead, it feels like an unnecessary subplot in the series, thus ranking among the worst rivalries in anime.

9) Ash and Gary from Pokemon

Ash Grey from Pokemon (Image via OLM)

Pokémon is a classic anime that's entertained fans for generations, but Ash and Gary's rivalry feels more like a stale sitcom. Since the very beginning, when Ash first receives his Pokémon, Gary Oak makes it clear that he sees himself as the superior trainer. However, amid the excitement of their clashes, this animosity emerges as one of the worst rivalries in anime.

The rivalry with Gary begins with promise, and they fight on and off during Ash's journey through the Indigo and Orange Leagues. However, it ultimately falls short, lacking depth. Gary lacks any personal motivations beyond hindering Ash's progress, resulting in a one-dimensional dynamic where he lacks independent personality traits apart from his rivalry with Ash.

It is entertaining for a while, but eventually, fans just want it to end. This rivalry detracts from the sense of adventure and exploration that defines the Pokémon world, turning it into a shallow competition between two egos.

8) Mugen and Jin from Samurai Champloo

Mugen and Jin, one of the worst rivalries in anime (Image via Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo is an example of a distinctive blend of samurai aesthetics, laid-back lofi hip-hop vibes, and modern humor, in which Jin and Mugen's rivalry, though central to the narrative, occasionally lacks the depth expected of such contrasting characters.

While Jin embodies the disciplined samurai archetype, Mugen's outlaw persona brings constant tension between them. Amid the charm of the series, this rivalry can be considered one of the worst rivalries in anime. It's like watching a chess match where both players refuse to make a move – entertaining for a while, but ultimately just leaves fans frustrated. Nevertheless, their evolving relationship, marked by begrudging respect, adds layers to the story.

7) All Might and Endeavor from My Hero Academia

Young All Might (image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, the rivalry between All Might and Endeavor takes centre stage for a few arcs, revealing the darker shades of competition. Despite the epic speeches and heroic feats, this rivalry stands out as one of the worst rivalries in anime. Endeavor's relentless pursuit to surpass All Might drive him to sacrifice everything else, using the legendary hero as his sole benchmark for success.

While Endeavor is consumed by his ambition to claim the top spot, All Might remains steadfast in his duty to protect and serve, barely acknowledging the rivalry. However, this singular focus comes at a cost, endangering Endeavor's family, as his fixation strains relationships and leads to the mistreatment of his own children, most notably his eldest and youngest sons, Toya and Shoto, respectively.

6) Ino and Sakura from Naruto

Ino and Sakura fighting (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is full of epic battles and intense rivalries, but Ino and Sakura's feud over Sasuke feels more like a high school drama than a ninja showdown, making it one of the worst rivalries in anime. These two talented kunoichi had once been inseparable since childhood, but when they both developed feelings for Sasuke Uchiha, it put a strain on their friendship that only grew over time.

Instead of focusing on honing their skills as ninjas, their growth mainly revolves around Sasuke, which fans have often found shallow and somewhat disrespectful. Even though they become Tsunade's rival students, their characters don't undergo significant changes. Turning the series more into a soap opera than an action-packed adventure, this rivalry detracts from the seriousness of ninja training and the overarching plot.

5) Spike Spiegel and Vicious from Cowboy Bebop

One of the famous worst rivalries in anime, Spike Spiegel and Vicious (Image via Tomorrow Studios)

Cowboy Bebop is a classic anime with a great soundtrack and some extremely popular characters, but Spike and Vicious's rivalry feels more like a bad breakup to fans. Caught up in brooding over their pasts and engaging in a constant battle to out-cool each other, these two often stray from focusing on defeating the villains.

Although Spike's destiny remains uncertain, his life's path is unquestionably intertwined with Vicious'.Their rivalry is initially captivating but ultimately leaves fans eager for its resolution. It distracts from the thrilling narrative of bounty hunting and space exploration, leaving viewers hungry for substance and less melodrama, earning its place among the worst rivalries in anime.

4) Kokushibo and Yorichii from Demon Slayer

Kokushibo from Demon Slayer (Image via Mappa)

Demon Slayer is renowned for its intense battles, but the rivalry between Kokushibo and Yorichii has faced criticism for its lacklustre execution, making it one of the worst rivalries in anime. Being twin brothers, Kokushibo, formerly Michikatsu, held a lot of resentment against his brother.

Michikatsu's resentment grew when Yoriichi, now stronger, saved him from a demon. Unable to surpass Yoriichi, Michikatsu joined the Demon Slayer Corps, and learned Moon Breathing, but later turned into a demon through Muzan's influence.

While fans long for a more compelling and cohesive narrative arc due to this imbalance, the rivalry between Kokushibo and Yorichii in Demon Slayer underscores the significance of nuanced character development and meaningful conflict resolution in .

3) Oikawa and Ushijima from Haikyuu

Oikawa and Ushijima in an intense scene (image via Production I.G.)

Haikyuu is known for its intense volleyball matches and lovable characters, but amid the volleyball action and character development, Oikawa and Ushijima's rivalry emerges as one of the worst rivalries in anime.

Oikawa sees Ushijima as his rival, but Ushijima doesn't even consider Oikawa as a formidable opponent and defeats him every time they face off. Oikawa's resentment for Ushijima led to him alienating and resenting Kageyama. In fact, Oikawa's rivalry with Ushijima made him hate all geniuses.

Oikawa harbors a deep desire to defeat Ushijima at least once. Fans find the dynamic akin to a volleyball match where players spend more time arguing over who has the better spike than actually striving to improve themselves and become better players.

2) Speed O Sonic and Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama vs. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic ( image via Madhouse )

One Punch Man is renowned for its over-the-top battles and hilarious characters, but Speed o Sonic and Saitama's rivalry is nothing close to an epic showdown.

In any other anime, Sonic would be a force to be reckoned with. He is capable of taking out dozens of opponents before they've even realized what happened, but compared to Saitama, Sonic's skills are grossly lacking. Sonic takes their rivalry seriously, but Saitama doesn't even consider him a rival or even remember who he is for that matter.

Instead of focusing on becoming a better hero, Speed o Sonic spends more time trying to prove he's better than Saitama than actually saving the day, making it one of the worst rivalries in anime.

1) Kakashi and Might Guy from Naruto

Might Guy and Kakashi, one of the worst rivalries in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto brings forth yet another lacklustre rivalry, this time between Might Guy and Kakashi, one of the lightest and funniest rivalries in anime. This rivalry stands out as one of the worst rivalries in anime. Both hailing from Konoha, Guy and Kakashi are formidable ninjas with distinct abilities, but their rivalry stems from their childhood. While Kakashi was hailed as a prodigy, Guy struggled with chakra manipulation.

However, Guy and Kakashi's rivalry feels more like a series of amusing distractions rather than leaving a deep impact on the plot. They engage in friendly competitions such as races, goofy walks around the village, and playful challenges. Surprisingly, Kakashi, who is usually serious, never declines Guy's fun challenges. Yet, while entertaining at first, it eventually loses its charm.

In conclusion

These entries of rivalries in anime missed the mark, leaving fans hungry for more than just flashy fights. In fact, while fans were rooting for character growth, these rivalries in anime lacked the intense conflicts and emotional depth viewers crave, owing to missed opportunities and resolutions.

Many fights in anime make sense because characters have reasons to be mad at each other. But sometimes, some rivalries don't make much sense and fans still don't get why they started in the first place.

Although a poorly developed rivalry might not completely destroy an anime, it has the potential to significantly dampen the enjoyment of many fans. When a rivalry fails to captivate or engage viewers, it can detract from the overall appeal of the anime, leading to disappointment and dissatisfaction among the audience.

Related Link:

10 anime where the main character is overpowered but pretends to be weak

10 anime characters so strong that they were removed from the story

10 athlete anime characters who dominate their respective sports

10 anime characters who have suffered the most