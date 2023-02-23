A new Pokémon anime is set to be released on April 14, 2023, featuring two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. The franchise will look to pivot towards a new direction with this new anime, embarking on a brand new journey.

The main protagonist of the franchise, Ash Ketchum, is set to retire alongside his trusty Pikachu, having cemented his place as the world's greatest Pokemon trainer. The duo has been leading the franchise for 25 long years and will finally draw the curtain on their long and illustrious journey.

The news of the two main protagonists in Pokémon retiring came as a shock to many, especially to those who have grown up with these characters and are deeply attached to them. It will be quite difficult for some fans to accept another set of protagonists and watch the new anime with the same level of enthusiasm.

Fans are unsure about the future of Pokémon following Ash and Pikachu’s exit

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be a brand new adventure featuring a group of new Pokemon trainers, Liko and Roy, and their 3 Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Ash and Pikachu will take a step back from the limelight and pass on their torch to this new generation of Pokemon trainers.

Pokemon has one of the most devout fanbases in the world and every new content being released under its banner is consumed by fans all over the world. Thus, it would not be surprising to see fans showing the same love and support for the new anime when it releases on 14 April 2023.

Some fans, however, will naturally be upset over the departure of their favorite childhood characters that are close to their hearts and have so many memories attached to them. Nostalgia is a big factor that could prevent some fans from fully enjoying the new anime or getting engrossed in the story.

However, most of the Pokemon fanbase is ready to move onto a new adventure, seeing that Ash has already become the world's greatest Pokemon Master, finally achieving his lifelong goal.

The anime is currently in the process of giving Ash a tour where he gets to reunite with the friends he made throughout his 25-year-long journey, such as Misty and Brock. The anime also features long throwback Pokemon such as Lapras and Bayleef, both of whom can be seen hugging Ash in the tweet above.

Ash and Pikachu after winning the Pokémon World Championships

Fans who have grown up with Ash and Pikachu will always keep them in their hearts forever, but this is the perfect time for their story to end with everyone they started their journey with being present alongside them, even Team Rocket.

The story of Ash and Pikachu's journey is like a beautiful play that is finally coming to an end with all the actors coming out on stage for one last dance before the curtain finally drops. The melancholy fans feel is normal, however, without a good ending, Ash's story would just get dragged out and lose its charm. This is why it's better to end the story on a high note.

Many fans appreciate this approach and are looking forward to the story of Liko and Roy. There is a lot of hype for the anime on Twitter, with fans being excited to see the two new trainers embark on their new journey. There will obviously be a bit of a transitionary period after Ash and Pikachu's exit, however, the recent trends show that the new anime will still be watched by fans for its bold approach.

