3 most popular ships in One Piece (and 3 that will have you in splits)

Despite not being as popular amongst the One Piece fanbase as other series, fans nevertheless still ship characters from the series. Generally speaking, most of the proposed ships make sense and are welcomed by fans.

Occasionally, however, a few upsetting or nonsensical ones will rear their heads from the minds of creative fans. While even a bad contribution is still a contribution, there are some that maybe shouldn’t have been spoken into existence.

Here are the three most popular ships in One Piece, and three more that’ll have readers in splits.

Luffy x Hancock and 2 other popular ships in One Piece

1) Zoro x Hiyori

Zoro (left) and Hiyori (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite having only recently met in the Wano arc, Zoro and Hiyori have several interactions indicative of a ship. He saves her, she gives him Enma after he loses Shusui, and Hiyori even holds him as he rests and recovers from his wounds.

While nothing as concrete as the profession of love is present here, fans seem to believe this ship will eventually come to pass.

2) Luffy x Hancock

Luffy and Hancock as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as many One Piece fans’ preferred ship in the series, Luffy and Hancock seem like more of an inevitability than a possibility. The former Warlord’s constant pining for love is something Luffy will eventually be unable to ignore.

Interactions outside of the canon, such as in the Stampede movie further bolster this ship in the eyes of fans.

3) Sanji x Nami

Sanji (left) and Nami (right) as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the few intra-crew ships in One Piece, Sanji and Nami are also one of One Piece's most popular. Especially after their interactions during the Whole Cake Island arc, fans feel the two have a particularly special bond which will eventually blossom into romance.

Despite Sanji’s problematic behavior, it's clear Nami has, at the very least, incredibly strong platonic feelings for him in the contemporary series. As the series progresses, there’s almost no reason to rule out this platonic feeling growing into something more.

Robin x Cracker and 2 other dislikeable ships in One Piece

1) Zoro x Tashigi

Zoro (left) and Tashigi (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being very popular amongst certain One Piece fans, Zoro x Tashigi is one of the worst ships in the series. Tashigi has stated her disapproval of both his character and actions throughout the entire series. Zoro has also shown a similar lack of compassion to her, especially during the Punk Hazard arc.

While fans enjoy the ship because of Tashigi’s resemblance to Kuina, the two have diametrically opposed personalities. As a result, their relationship will likely never resolve into anything slightly romantic.

2) Robin x Cracker

Cracker (left) and Robin (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While not one of the most popular, there are fans who ship Robin and Cracker because both of their Devil Fruits allow them to grow multiple arms. While this may seem too wild to believe, there are indeed fans who ship the two for this reason and this reason alone.

Generally speaking, the two never having interacted with one another poses a problem for the ship as well. Even in the shakiest of ships, the characters need to at least have interacted with one another or have substantial similarities. The Robin and Cracker ship fails to check either of these boxes.

3) Cosette x Niji

Cosette (left) and Niji (right) as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although seemingly unbelievable for anyone to ship, there are sections of the One Piece fan base that support Cosette and Niji as a ship. Obviously, the biggest problem with this is Niji’s inarguable, inexcusable abuse of Cosette as seen during the Whole Cake Island arc.

Despite not needing much more than that to invalidate the ship, Niji and Cosette are clearly of vastly different personalities and worlds. The implications of including an abuser and their victim in a ship shouldn’t be lost on fans either, nor should the suggestion it creates for real-life victims of domestic abuse.

Edited by Siddharth Satish