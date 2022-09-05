3rd One Piece Chapter 1059 spoiler hints at a battle between undisclosed comrades

The hints about One Piece Chapter 1059 keep coming, each more cryptic than the last. The most recent one, posted on Twitter, only contained the phrase “Friendly Fire” accompanied by a series of skulls. This has caused fans to come up with many theories, from Sanji and Jinbe fighting to Koby being betrayed by Helmeppo due to Boa’s influence. Continue reading to learn more about the topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1059.

Friends will fight each other in One Piece Chapter 1059

After the hint was posted on Twitter, fans wasted no time coming up with theories about who it could be referring to. After the events of Chapter 1058, some fans came up with the theory of a possible fight between Sanji and Jinbe for the spot of the third strongest Straw Hat. Now that Jinbe’s bounty is higher than Sanji’s, the cook has been acting hostile towards his friend.

Still, many other fans have speculated that this hint could be talking about Boa using the power of her Devil Fruit to make Helmeppo fight Koby for her. A previous hint posted on social media revealed that Boa would play a major role in One Piece Chapter 1059. Before the end of the Wano arc, Koby was hunting Boa down, meaning it is likely we will learn the outcome of their encounter soon.

Animelover69 @BhdAnkur @OP_NEWS2022 Boa control helmeppo using her beauty and now he is fighting against coby @OP_NEWS2022 Boa control helmeppo using her beauty and now he is fighting against coby

Since Boa’s powers allow her to influence the people around her with her beauty, it is possible that Helmeppo fell victim to her charms. If this is the case, Koby will be forced to fight one of his closest friends to save his life.

Fans have also been speculating about the hint implying a fight between Dragon and Sabo. The news of Sabo killing King Cobra has caused a lot of controversy amongst members of the Revolutionary Army. But if the former is involved in the murder of Cobra, Dragon would no doubt make the young man pay for his actions.

Dragon as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, some fans have taken the hint as confirmation of a fight occurring amongst members of the Marines. Lately, the world of the series has been engulfed in chaos, due to the news of Luffy defeating Kaido, Sabo killing Cobra, and Buggy creating Cross Guild. If any Marines are going to change sides, One Piece Chapter 1059 seems like the appropriate time to do so.

Final thoughts

Boa as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1059 does not have any previous plotlines to follow like most of the Wano arc chapters did. There is no fight to be continued, a revelation to be made, or a character to focus on. This makes understanding the hints posted by leakers exponentially harder than before. Moreover, this also causes fans to come up with as many theories as possible to predict what will happen.

Regardless of how vague the latest hint has been, there are only a few possibilities of what it could imply. In addition, not many characters in the series right now could be fighting against a friend at the moment.

Koby and Helmeppo as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

As the release of One Piece Chapter 1059 approaches, fans will keep receiving hints and spoilers about the plot for this upcoming chapter. Only then will we know what all these hints have been pointing out this whole time.

