One Piece Chapter 1058's ominous Sabo tease is finally set to reveal the truth about King Cobra's death

The latest official issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's series, One Piece Chapter 1058, was jam-packed with surprises. Major highlights were the bounty reveals of the Straw Hat crew, as well as the bounty reveals for some of the Cross Guild’s members.

The issue also included some backstory on how the Cross Guild came to be, which was extremely well-received by fans. However, One Piece Chapter 1058’s final moments saw it tease Sabo’s explanation on the Reveries events, unfortunately, teased alongside an announcement of a series break for this week.

As a result, fans have begun theorizing about exactly what Sabo’s explanation for King Cobra’s death could be. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the major possibilities for Sabo’s explanation, as teased at the end of One Piece Chapter 1058.

One Piece Chapter 1058 teases Sabo’s story, which may paint enigmatic Im-sama as Revolutionary Army’s final enemy rather than Luffy’s

The possible explanations

While One Piece Chapter 1058 leaves fans guessing on what Sabo’s explanation could be, there are a few truths fans are fairly confident will come to pass. The first of these is that Sabo most likely did not kill King Cobra Nefertari himself, with a number of reasons for such a conclusion being jumped to.

The first major reason, which comes from One Piece Chapter 1058 itself, is Dragon’s decree that if Sabo killed Cobra, then he’d never speak to his second-in-command again. Considering the series is in its final saga currently, such a change-up in the status quo is unlikely to come. As a result, Oda will most likely dismiss Sabo as Cobra’s killer.

There’s also the fact that, while Sabo clearly enjoys fighting those who are his enemies, he never shows any signs of real bloodlust. While one could argue the Burgess fight is one example, the Flame Emperor doesn’t follow through to the point of truly wanting to kill his enemy, instead knocking him back until he gave up and ran away.

The Nefertari family history is also another good reason why Sabo most likely isn’t Cobra’s killer. The Nefertari family, while being part of the World Government’s founding, did not abandon their country to live in Mariejois. This has somewhat ostracized the Nefertari from World Government circles and also serves as a way of distinguishing their personalities and ideals from those of the Celestial Dragons.

Finally, fans have already seen that both Vivi and Cobra Nefertari attended the Reverie together. While Sabo doesn’t personally have a relationship with Vivi, he’s most likely aware of her relationship with Luffy considering how freely the Reverie’s princesses discussed him. Hence, it’s unlikely that he’d kill someone who would, most likely, consider him an ally.

With all of this in mind, there are a few standout scenarios that come to mind for how Cobra potentially died. While who exactly did the killing blow could be debated almost endlessly with how many people were at the Reverie, this article will instead focus on who ordered Cobra’s death.

One of the most likely candidates, which fans have theorized for quite some time, is the enigmatic Im-sama. Introduced during the Reverie as the secret true ruler of the world, fans see the Gorosei ask him “which light” he would like “extinguished” upon his introduction. He also had a wanted poster of Vivi just moments before being asked this, further suggesting his involvement.

The scenario most likely saw him attempt to eliminate the entire Nefertari family, or at least Vivi, in one fell swoop. However, a series of events (which Sabo was likely present for) potentially resulted in just Cobra being killed, with Vivi being saved thanks to Sabo’s intervention.

The plan could also be orchestrated by Akainu, who has recently demonstrated that he has no desires other than the extermination of pirates. With the Nefertari family having a good relationship with one of the most infamous crews in the World, the Fleet Admiral could have potentially been looking to eliminate a traitor before they betray the World Government.

As a potential twist option, it could even be that Cobra himself surmised his time was near and enacted a plan which saw him give up his life for Vivi. In this scenario, he most likely met with Im-sama, the Gorosei, or Akainu and was fully aware that his life was at stake. This would allow Sabo to have been involved in the situation while circumventing Dragon's decree in One Piece Chapter 1058.

He could therefore have enlisted Sabo’s help prior to the Reverie, making a plan with the Flame Emperor that sees Im-sama’s true target, Vivi, rescued safely. The love he's shown for his daughter in the past is undeniably selfless. Furthermore, it acts as an impressive way of subverting fans’ expectations, should Oda be able to explain this course of action in a logical way.

However, only Oda and his staff know what the truth is, as teased in One Piece Chapter 1058. Fans can spend both weeks until the next issue speculating and, more likely than not, have not even one theory come close to what actually happened. While Im-sama is certainly the most likely candidate for ordering Cobra’s death as of One Piece Chapter 1058, only time will tell.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

