The 2019 anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga received critical acclaim for its breathtaking animation and captivating storytelling. After which, MAPPA Studio renewed the series for a second season, and as it happens, the current airing of Vinland Saga season 2 has retained the popularity of the previous season.

The series follows the journey of young Viking warrior Thorfinn, who is on a quest for revenge against mercenary leader Askeladd. Along the way, the protagonist encounters several characters who challenge his beliefs and push him to his limits, leading him to an existential rumination.

The series takes place during the 11th century, amid the Danish invasion of England and the ensuing battles for power and control. The backdrop of historical events provides a rich and immersive atmosphere as the characters navigate the complexities of war and politics.

With its complex characters, stunning animation, and gripping storyline, Vinland Saga is a must-watch for fans of historical dramas and epic adventures. Hence, this list features five anime that one needs to watch if they like Vinland Saga.

Berserk, Attack On Titan, and three other anime that fans of Vinland Saga shouldn't miss out on

1) Berserk

Kentaro Miura's Berserk shares many similarities with Vinland Saga, making it a great choice for fans of the latter series. Both anime strongly focuses on violence, revenge, and the human condition, with well-developed characters driven by their own motivations and desires.

The animation in Berserk is equally impressive, with intense action scenes and a visually striking style. The anime is set in a dark and brutal world where power and survival are the only things that matter, and the struggle for survival is intense and unrelenting.

The main character, Guts, is a former mercenary seeking revenge against the man who betrayed him and ruined his life. The theme of revenge and the struggle for survival is central to both Vinland Saga and Berserk. Moreover, the two series deliver it in a powerful and impactful manner. For fans who are into dark, intense, and emotionally charged anime, Berserk is worth checking out.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood also shares many similarities with Vinland Saga. Both anime feature well-developed characters who are on a journey to achieve their goals and face the consequences of their actions along the way. Moreover, Studio Bones' animation in FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is top-notch, with intricate and detailed character designs, fluid action scenes, and stunning backgrounds that bring the world to life.

The story revolves around two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, as they search for the Philosopher's Stone, a powerful artifact that could restore their bodies. The journey takes them through a world filled with political intrigue, war, and magical power, where they must use their wits and determination to survive.

The themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and the search for truth are central to both Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Vinland Saga, providing impactful and thought-provoking viewing experiences.

3) Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic anime that follows humanity's struggle against monstrous creatures known as Titans. The anime is set in a world where humanity is confined to a small area surrounded by walls to protect them from the Titans, who attack and eat humans without reason.

The story follows Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert as they join the military and fight against the Titans to protect their home and uncover the mysteries surrounding their existence. The animation in Attack on Titan is stunning, with intense action scenes and well-realized characters.

Like Vinland Saga, Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan explores the consequences of war and violence and its impact on humanity and the individual. Both series feature intense action scenes, well-developed characters, and a focus on the struggle for survival in a world filled with danger and uncertainty.

4) Naruto

Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki as he trains to become the Hokage, the leader of his village. The eponymous hero is an orphan with a big dream but is constantly faced with various kinds of challenges.

As a result, he must navigate his way through a world filled with rival shinobis and struggle to gain recognition and respect from his peers. The animation in Naruto is bright and colorful, with well-choreographed action scenes and memorable characters.

Similar to Vinland Saga, Naruto explores the journey of a character as they strive to achieve their goals and overcome obstacles along the way. Both series feature well-developed characters and a focus on the struggle for recognition and respect. In addition, the themes of leadership and the consequences of one's actions are also explored in Naruto and Vinland Saga, making them two series all-time classics.

5) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate is a dark and intense anime that follows the journey of the Hellsing Organization as they protect England from supernatural threats. The main character, Alucard, is a powerful vampire who serves as the primary weapon of the same organization. Together with his protégé Seras Victoria and the rest of the Hellsing team, Alucard must battle against supernatural threats, including vampires, ghouls, and other creatures of the night.

The animation in Hellsing Ultimate is dark and brooding, with intense action scenes and fleshed-out characters. Moreover, the franchise expounds on the themes of power, violence, and the consequences of one's actions.

Just like Vinland Saga, Hellsing Ultimate examines the consequences of violence and the impact it has on individuals and the world around them. Both series feature intense action scenes, well-developed characters, and a focus on the struggle for power and control.

Final thoughts

yas @ykchifuyu Perfectly sums up why I love Vinland saga and fruits basket Perfectly sums up why I love Vinland saga and fruits basket https://t.co/15uzJQcN3c

While this list states five popular animes that cater to the themes of violence, power, and the struggle for survival in Vinland Saga, several more series, such as Rurouni Kenshin, Kingdom, Yona of the Dawn, etc., also provide the same vibe. However, for viewers who wish to continue watching anime series in line with Vinland Saga, then the above-mentioned anime are a good starting point.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes