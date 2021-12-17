5 Naruto Characters who jeopardized everyone with bad decisions (& 5 who had to save them)

Naruto is a story that is entirely dependant on the characters, the decisions they make, and the impact these have on the rest of the Shinobi world. So, it seems safe to say that not all of them were well thought out. In fact, a lot of them led to devastating consequences and caused endless suffering for the ones that inadvertently got involved. It gave rise to wars, massacres and the impending doom of the entire world in some cases.

This resulted in unlikely heroes coming to save the day, specifically the ones that faced the most horrific results of said bad decisions. In fact, in most cases it was teenage boys, who somehow had to clean up the mess created by the much more experienced adults. To remember the sacrifices they made and the way they saved the day in the end, here is a list of 5 Naruto characters who jeopardized everyone with their bad decisions, and 5 who had to save them.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Naruto characters who jeopardized everyone with bad decisions

5) Sarutobi Hiruzen

Although this seems like an unlikely name on the list, some of his actions did lead to major consequences for the show's characters. The first thing that needs to be mentioned here is the Uchiha massacre. Although it was Danzo Shimura who pulled the major strings behind the scenes, we cannot give the Third Hokage a clean slate, as he was completely aware of what was going on. If he pulled his authority a little more, and tried to negotiate with the Uchiha clan sooner, this devastating calamity would possibly not have happened.

Even if it seemed impossible at first, as there was a board of advisors who were in on the plan, we did see Tsunade later putting them in their place and saving the village from being wiped out at once. As an all-around "good" character, it was one of the instances where due to his almost subservient nature an entire clan got exterminated.

The one who had come to the rescue

5) Uchiha Itachi

It will be revealed as the list progresses that there are mostly two characters who had to come and save the day repeatedly. One of them, obviously is Uchiha Itachi, the boy at the age of seven, who thought like a Hokage. During the Uchiha massacre, he not only exterminated his entire clan by himself, but had to leave the village overnight, perpetually termed as the Clan killer. Unfortunately, it did not stop there. After that, he worked as a spy for the village in the Akatuski for years and even delayed the damaging plans they had for the entire world.

He took it all upon himself without question or even self pity and saved the face of the Third Hokage of the leaf. He lived his life in shadows, being cursed and hated by the entire world, but most of all by the person he gave his all to save. That is, of course, his little brother Uchiha Sasuke. All the while, the adults responsible for the whole thing lived in glory and came to be known as legendary shinobi in their own worth, and never even turned around and reflected or tried to amend for their recklessness.

The Naruto character who caused trouble

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto, in an attempt to find himself and surpass his master after Orochimaru's death, turned to the evil side. He perfected the Snake Sage Jutsu, mastered the reanimation Jutsu and used them to cause suffering for the dead and living alike, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

The character who saved him

4) Uchiha Itachi

Once again, the one who came to save the day was none other than Uchiha Itachi. Itachi trapped him in his Izanami loop, which could only be broken after the one trapped relives the moment of their defeat again and again, reflects on their decisions and then turns over a new leaf. Which he did, and then ended up removing himself from the Shinobi world and reopened and started managing the orphanage he grew up in.

The Character who jeopardized everyone

3) Sakura

When it comes to causing mishaps, Sakura can have an entire list all to herself. Although she is also one of the strongest and most beloved kunoichi of the entire fandom as well, not only because of how many times she saved Naruto and Sasuke both, but also many other reasons.

However, the one incident that possibly needs to be mentioned in bold letters is the time when after hearing that the nations have termed Sasuke as an international terrorist, she goes to murder him herself. She even took an entire team with herself.

Now, she evidently could not murder Sasuke given the difference in power between them and the fact that she was still very much in love with him. This put not only herself, but also most of her friends in danger.

The characters who saved her

3) Naruto and Kakashi

Naruto, when he heard about the decision of the Five Great Nations, and Sakura's ensuing actions, arrived there to save her from Sasuke just in the nick of time with Kakashi. Which honestly seemed to be the theme of her life at the time.

The character who got everyone in trouble

2) Uchiha Sasuke

Again, this is one character that can have an entire list of the times they put the lives of everyone in jeopardy due to their bad decisions. From willingly going to Orochimaru in search of power, to being manipulated by Obito and joining the Akatsuki, he has a neverending list of bad decisions.

The one that matters the most here is possibly after sealing Kaguya and ending the Fourth Great Ninja War, he still refused to see the error of his ways and challenged Naruto to a death match, putting both their lives in danger.

The Naruto character who saved him from himself

2) Naruto

By the time their last fight rolled around they were likely the strongest shinobi in the entire world, and the only ones who could match each other in power. He has commented previously that if anything like that happened, then there was a chance that both would possibly end up dead. After a long and gruesome fight, Sasuke does turn over a new leaf. However it resulted in both of them losing one of their arms and almost bleeding to death.

The one who almost caused the end of the world

1) Uchiha Obito

After almost being crushed to death, the whole fandom thought that Obito was a character that died too young and left a hole in their hearts. They only learn later about how that fateful night, although it did not kill him, changed his life forever. He was rescued by none other than Uchiha Madara, who was still alive but in a frail state and then manipulated by him heavily.

He was the one who was responsible for the death of Naruto's parents, and the main driving force behind the Akatsuki. However the action that had the most devastating consequences was him starting the Fourth Great Ninja War.

The one who saved the world

1) Naruto

Naruto suffered his entire life for the actions Obito took the day he was born. From being ostracized throughout his childhood by the villagers, to being thought of as nothing but a weapon by the village elders, he pushed through his sufferings silently. When he finally met Obito, though, he wanted nothing more than for him to recognize that he had made mistakes, take responsibility and then live as a good shinobi.

He made Obito realize that even when loved ones die, they remain with you forever in your heart. He showed Obito a reflection of the path he could have taken and the person he could have been, if only he had made the right choices. They shared the same dream of becoming the Hokage one day, and that is something he should not have given up on.

In the end, he saved Obito from an even more bitter end and gave him the opportunity to come to his senses and try to save the world from the mess he created. This possibly made all the difference and gave him the peace of mind he so desperately needed before dying.

Although Naruto seemed like a very childish and, well, dumb character in the beginning, the protagonist had some moments that will remain with the fans forever. He is undoubtedly one of the best protagonists of Shonen anime that the fans have ever seen. If you want to know what Naruto is up to these days, keep yourself updated here with amazing features and news about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

