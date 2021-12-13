Boruto episode 229: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series. This series is set in the village of Konohagakure, and is a sequel to Naruto Shippuden.

Boruto fans are waiting in anticipation for episode 229, which is days away from release. This article contains all the information about the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Release date, time and where to watch episode 229 of

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will release on December 19, 2021. Since Crunchyroll and Funimation have a simulcast agreement, the latest episodes will be available on these platforms. That said, one would have to pay for their subscription in order to view the latest episodes.

There are no official statements regarding the release time of episode 229. But most shonen series including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follow a strict schedule for releasing their content. Therefore, it is unlikely that the release time will change.

The release times for the various regions is mentioned below:

5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

2:00 pm Indian Standard Time

8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time

12:30 am Pacific Standard Time

3:30 am Eastern Standard Time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 228 recap

In episode 228, we see Naruto trying to convince Kawaki to become a shinobi and work with other ninjas, which Kawaki doesn’t like. Despite his displeasure, Naruto reassures him, saying that he will eventually start enjoying it.

Shikamaru is shocked since Kawaki decided to do what Naruto wanted. The Hokage believed that he would be able to become a ninja and have the ability to befriend people at some point.

Kawaki, Iwabe and Metal Lee join the mission. Meanwhile, Denki lays out the plan and briefs the rest of the shinobis on how to approach this mission. Denki clearly instructed Kawaki to do his part, which he didn’t, and the Panda was on the verge of escaping. Metal pursued Panda but was sent flying. Eventually, using Earth Style: Stone Brick and Lightning Style Net, they capture the Panda.

Also Read Article Continues below

Denki gives Kawaki a piece of his mind and reminds him about Metal’s close call. Kawaki apologizes for dozing off, completes all the missions and leaves.

Edited by Saman