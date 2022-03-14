5 Naruto villains who were twisted beyond imagination (& 5 who were dumb)

When it comes to featuring a large variety of villains, Naruto has an arsenal of characters under its sleeves. From notorious criminals to S-Rank Shinobis, every major and minor villain is driven either by their personal motives or for the betterment of their nation that follows an unethical path.

While most of the villains scared the fans with their abnormal vision, some of them often proved to be stupid. Here is a list of Naruto characters who were said to be twisted beyond imagination and a few who were ultimately dumb.

Top 5 Naruto characters who are twisted beyond imagination

5) Danzo Shimura

Danzo was the founder as well as the leader of the Root, Konoha’s Anbu training subdivision. He was also one of the elders of Konoha who used to make important decisions regarding the well-being of his nation. Although his motive was clearly to secure his nation, in the process, every action of his became unethical.

In the shadow of Anbu, he has committed several crimes that have never seen daylight. He was the reason behind the Uchiha massacre and also with the help of Orochimaru, fused multiple Sharingan taken out of dead Uchiha Shinobis into his modified right hand.

4) Orochimaru

When it comes to being the genius as well as the evilest shinobi of Konoha, no one can beat Orochimaru. His hunger for knowledge and immortality blinded his eyes and made him turn against his teacher, Hiruzen Sarutobi, who took him under his leadership as his pupil.

Orochimaru also broke the boundaries of insanity by committing several atrocities on the people of Konoha by making them the subjects of his inhuman experiments. Orochimaru’s way of being the strongest shinobi is to have knowledge about each and every Jutsu around the world. In that pursuit, he forgot about humanity.

3) Hidan

Hidan is undoubtedly the most twisted character in Naruto. Due to his village’s inclination towards pacifism, he berated their ideals and deserted the village. He believed that killing people was the only way and liked torturing them to please his evil god Jashin. While leaving his village, Hidan mercilessly killed his neighbors just to prove his point.

Being immortal with the powers granted by Jashin made him a lunatic. Even being blown off to pieces and buried alive by Shikamaru, Hidan persistently kept threatening that he would kill the former with just his teeth.

2) Raiga Korusuki

Raiga was one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Mist who possessed the twin sword named Kiba. In his lifetime as a shinobi of Hidden Mist, Raiga also served as a member of Anbu. He loved to torment people and kill anyone randomly without a definite reason.

He loved to bury people alive as a punishment he imposed and the weird part is, he used to shed tears after they took their last breath.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

No one can ever beat Kaguya in terms of being the most evil, most cruel, and sociopathic individual. She started as being an ally to humanity, but after devouring the chakra fruit from the God Tree, she developed a god complex within her.

Kaguya wanted to reclaim all the chakra for herself and also wanted to forge an army by turning humans into mindless Zetsus to fight the Otsutsuki clan. Even when both of her sons Hagoromo and Hamura tried to stop her tyranny, she rebelled against them.

Top 5 dumb Naruto characters

5) Sasuke Uchiha

This might hurt a lot of Sasuke fans, but fans have got to admit that he was a reckless individual who was driven by anguish. He indeed suffered a lot and there is no denial about that. However, giving his entire self to Orochimaru to experiment with to make him stronger was one of the stupidest moves he ever made.

He's also dumb because he attacked the Five Kage Summit like the people in the vicinity were just some small fries.

4) Nagato Uchiha

Nagato was regarded as a prodigy and Jiraiya considered him to be the reincarnation of the Sage of Six Paths. He hated wars and the killings of innocent people. To put a stop to all these atrocities committed by the great Shinobi nation, Yahiko created Akatsuki, and Nagato and Konan were a major part of this self-proclaimed vigilante group.

After losing Yahiko, Nagato became the person he hated the most. He destroyed Konoha and killed many Innocents just to make them feel the consequences of war.

3) Karin Uzumaki

Karin might not be one of the strongest characters in the show, but she was surely the dumbest. Karin was used as a tool all along by Sasuke Uchiha and she didn’t have a smidge of an idea about it.

She became a pet to do his biddings, without question, to gain his affection. Sasuke even stabbed Karin through her chest in order to kill Danzo. Even after that, she showed no agony against Sasuke.

2) Deidara

Deidara was the S-Rank Shinobi of Hidden Stone, where he later deserted his village. It is still not clear why he left his village, but assumingly his art didn’t receive much admiration and appreciation from the people.

hat’s why he stole the Forbidden Kinjutsu and detonated the village as he flew off. Being the youngest member of the Akatsuki, Deidara was considered naïve and he indeed was.

During his fight with Sasuke Uchiha, Deidara resorted to killing him by blowing himself up. Considering that he was one of the strongest, he had a lot of potential. Taking his own life in order to kill his opponents made him one of the most crazy characters that ever lived.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Well calling the God of Shinobi Dumb is not a good move. However, everything that ever took place in Naruto, be it genocide, wars, and all the excruciating atrocities, Hagoromo was the person responsible for them. He did save humans from his mother’s rage, but the dumbest thing he could ever do was trust humans by giving them his chakra.

He could have come up with a better alternative as a Sage of Six Paths to do something about the Ten-Tails, but he split them up into Nine-Tailed Beasts and set them loose. Shinobis used these Tailed-Beasts as their trump cards to create more chaos. From everything he learned from his mother, he forgot to grasp the most important lesson that humans can’t be trusted.

