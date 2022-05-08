5 strongest characters in Naruto for offense (& 5 that are better at defending)

A shonen anime series like Naruto will have a ton of characters with unique traits and fighting styles.

Combat can be broadly divided into offense and defense. While some characters can have amazing offensive capabilities, others can have good defensive capabilities.

Let’s take a look at five characters who are great at dealing offense, followed by five characters who are better off defending.

5 Naruto characters that have great capabilities for offense

1) Naruto

There is not doubt that Naruto is one of the strongest characters in the entire series. After receiving powers from Hagoromo, his overall power increased multifold, making him one of the strongest characters in the series. He is capable of dealing some serious damage in his Six Paths Sage Mode since he can link up with Kurama to launch attacks. His Six Paths: Big Ball Rasenshuriken is ridiculously strong and one can even argue that it is one of the most powerful jutsus a shinobi can use.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha is said to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, reincarnations of Indra. His Sharingan allows him to cast Amaterasu, which is a flame so powerful that it cannot be extinguished. He also has the Rinnegan which allows him to perform space-time jutsus. This makes him extremely powerful since it allows him to set up an attack using these jutsus. His Indra’s Arrow was so powerful that it was able to negate the Big Ball Rasenshuriken, which shows its true destructive nature.

3) Kaguya

Kaguya Otsutsuki is one of the most powerful characters on this list. It took the combined efforts of some of the strongest characters in Naruto to seal her. She had the ability to open portals to other dimensions, and launch deadly attacks against her opponents. Her Expansive Truth Orb would allow her to alter the entire planet if she so wished. She also has the Rinne-Sharingan, which is one of the strongest doujutsus in the entire series.

4) Madara

Madara Uchiha was one of the main antagonists in the Naruto series. He was able to summon two meteors and give a tough time to the entire Allied Shinobi Forces. This is a character that gave Hashirama a tough time. He even had the ability to force the Kyuubi to obey his commands and fight alongside him. His Genjutsu is unmatched, and he is able to execute techniques like Limbo: Border Jail which can be very difficult to deal with for opponents.

5) Might Guy

Might Guy, after not being able to use his chakra for ninjutsu, mastered taijutsu and took it to the next level. He was so strong that he nearly killed Madara in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki, when people like Edo Minato couldn’t even touch him. Might Guy’s speed and power are so intense that even the Truth Seeking Orb couldn’t help in time when Guy was attacking Might Guy. He truly showed that power and strength can be achieved through hard work and effort.

5 Naruto characters who have great defensive capabilities

1) Gaara

Gaara is a ridiculously powerful character that was introduced during the first few episodes of the series. He is the One Tail Jinchuriki and his Sand Release is extremely versatile. While it’s good for offensive purposes, it is even better for defense. Techniques like the Shield of Shukaku, when used defensively, can be very difficult to break through. He also has access to sealing techniques that allow him to confine his targets.

2) Pain

Pain is great at offense, as evidenced when attacked the village of Konohagakure. He was strong enough to kill Jiraiya, who was in Sage Mode as well. However, he possesses one of the most well-rounded defensive techniques in the series, namely the Almighty Push. This technique, when used with Deva Path of the Rinnegan, creates a repulsive force in a direction away from the user.

3) Hashirama

Hashirama certainly was a strong shinobi who could deal a lot of damage when he wanted to, but he also had some of the best defensive jutsus and sealing techniques. The Sage Art: Gate Of The Great God is a technique that he used to immobilize the Ten Tails and its Jinchuriki. Red Torii gates fall from the sky and the technique is such that it physically binds the target and nullifies their well to oppose the gates. Hashirama was aware of numerous sealing techniques since Mito was his wife.

4) Hagoromo

Hagoromo can deal offense brillianty, as showcased multiple times in Naruto, even during his fight against his own mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki. The reason why Hagoromo is on this list is because of his Susanoo. His Susanoo is so huge that the size was comparable to the Ten Tailed Beast. It’s an exoskeleton that is composed of chakra, which is considered to be the best technique that a Sharingan can use. There is no doubt that Hagoromo had the best Susanoo, the strongest defensive technique possible.

5) Obito

Obito Uchiha in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form had some of the best defensive techniques that were difficult to counter. He had the Truth Seeking Orbs that hovered around him, and it was extremely versatile. Since the orbs are made of all five nature transformations, they can negate any and every ninjutsu thrown at them.

