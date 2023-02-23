5 things to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21

The wait is over, and My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 is just around the corner. The episode, titled The Beautiful Lady Nagant, will be made accessible to international audiences on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, and DirecTV on February 25, 2023.

Episode 21 will continue with the story from the previous episode, in which Deku, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist fought the escapees with the help of All Might. Lady Nagant, however, disrupted their efforts.

The teaser for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 reveals that Deku and Lady Nagant will engage in a fierce fight.

Things to look forward to in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21

Fa Jin use for the first time

Pj Spirit @The_Pj_Spirit It’s hard to tell from just this shot but it looks like Fa Jin is just gonna color the part of the body it’s being used in rather than the wispy energy surrounding it and if that’s the case I don’t think I’ll like that decision visually It’s hard to tell from just this shot but it looks like Fa Jin is just gonna color the part of the body it’s being used in rather than the wispy energy surrounding it and if that’s the case I don’t think I’ll like that decision visually https://t.co/aekw79A0pr

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, we will get to see Deku use Fa Jin for the first time.

Fa Jin is the quirk that was used by the third user of OFA. With the help of this quirk, the user gains a tremendous burst of speed and strength when they choose to unleash the energy. Deku will use this power, in combination with another quirk, smokescreen, in the episode.

Lady Nagant's past

Roys @SedenoRoy 3 days left for lady nagant origin story 3 days left for lady nagant origin story https://t.co/T6fNd8Y5pJ

Lady Nagant was once a hero.

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, we'll find out how Lady Nagant became a villain. When Deku asks Lady Nagant why she works for AFO, she tells him about the manufactured order and the fake society, as well as why she stopped being a pro hero. Further, she talks about how the safety commission hides the truth from society.

Deku's Ultimate Technique

C I N N A C0MM 0PEN! Check Pinned📌 @cinnabananamon I don’t want people to undermine how clever Deku is in a fight anymore

- he remember an interview from snipe about nagant mid battle

- can pinpoint her attacking spot with only 2 shots (one of them is even a curved one) i think it’s possible by using the 4th quirk. I don’t want people to undermine how clever Deku is in a fight anymore- he remember an interview from snipe about nagant mid battle- can pinpoint her attacking spot with only 2 shots (one of them is even a curved one) i think it’s possible by using the 4th quirk. https://t.co/6BTvXUurSD

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, we will get to see Deku's ultimate Blackwhip technique, called Pinpoint Focus.

To use it, he will quickly fire a tendril from his arm while focusing on one spot on the target. Deku fires Pinpoint Focus at Lady Nagant, which he then uses to drive himself towards her as she tries to escape his range.

Chisaki's return

With the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, we will get to see Chisaki once again.

Kai Chisaki was the Yakuza leader of Shie Hassaikkai. He was the main antagonist of Shie Hassaikai's arc. However, in the present Dark Hero arc, Chisaki will not be fighting Deku, as he only tagged along with Lady Nagant so that he could identify Deku.

Lady Nagant's defeat

As the episode concludes, viewers of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 will be able to watch Deku win against Lady Nagant. He is going to perform his new "Faux 100% Manchester Smash" move on Lady Nagant and shatter her rifle arm.

And once Deku defeats Lady Nagant, he'll talk her into leaving the dark side and rejoining the light.

Fans have so far enjoyed season 6 of My Hero Academia, and it would not be wrong to say that episode 21 will be worth the wait. As the second part of season 6 is based on the Dark Hero arc, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the end.

