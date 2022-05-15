5 ways Naruto ruined his likeability (& 5 in which he redeemed himself)

With the Naruto series being around two decades old, Naruto has made a variety of decisions. Each of these decisions has contributed in some way to making Naruto the character he is today. Although not every decision Naruto makes is a good one, he has matured as a character. He is completely different from who he was in Naruto's first episode and many fans have enjoyed his character development.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the author's views and contains spoilers for Naruto and Boruto.

5 reasons that caused fans to get irritated with Naruto Uzumaki

1) He constantly used 'Talk no Jutsu' to defeat villains

This is possibly an aspect of Naruto's character that fans hate the most. He would use his life experience in order to relate to villains so he could convince them to stop what they were doing. Naruto's infamous Talk no Jutsu has stopped some of the most powerful and well-known villains in the series such as Nagato and Obito. Fans want to watch him fight villains until either side is defeated, not listen to him give them a lecture.

2) He never restored Amegakure like he said he would

As part of his Talk no Jutsu that defeated Nagato, Naruto promised to restore Amegakure. Nagato chose to put his faith in Naruto, yet he did not do anything to fix Amegakure. Amegakure is even worse in Boruto than it ever was in Naruto Shippuden. It is ravaged by crime, poverty, poor infrastructure, and much more. Although Naruto has additional responsibilities as the Hokage, hopefully, he finds time to keep his promise to Nagato.

3) He seemed to be overly obsessed with getting Sasuke back

It made sense that Naruto wanted to try his best to bring Sasuke back since he considered him to be his best friend. However, Naruto seemed to have lost his self-respect in the process of bringing Sasuke back since he let the latter treat him poorly. After being attacked and ridiculed by Sasuke over and over, many fans believed Naruto should have just given up on him.

4) When he was younger, his overconfidence would put others in danger

Naruto was known for jumping into fights without a proper strategy. This worked out in his favor at times as he was able to defeat the opponent with his strength and did not need others. However, he would overestimate his abilities even when his opponent was exponentially stronger, which caused others to get injured while trying to make up for Naruto's mistakes. He has clearly moved on from this reckless way of fighting and now appreciates the value of strategy.

5) He was completely oblivious to Hinata's love

Many fans were annoyed by how unaware Naruto was of Hinata's feelings towards him. Throughout the entire series, it was blatantly obvious to everyone watching that Hinata had a crush on Naruto. She would watch him from afar, blush whenever he spoke to her and gave him ointment for his wounds during the Chunin Exam.

5 reasons fans like Naruto

1) He kept his promise to change the Hyuga Clan

In the anime, Naruto made a promise to Neji during their fight in the Chunin Exams. He vowed to change the Hyuga Clan so that members of the Branch Family were no longer forced to be branded with the Cage Bird Cursed Seal and not have their destiny predetermined. In Boruto, it is revealed that Naruto was successful in changing the Hyuga Clan. Hiashi Hyuga thanked Naruto for changing the Hyuga Clan and making it more closely-knit than ever before.

2) He showed kindness to all of the Tailed Beasts and became their friend

The Tailed Beasts were originally viewed as unintelligent life forms and treated as weapons of mass destruction. Shinobi villages would hunt them down and capture them. They were then sealed inside of a human, creating a jinchuriki. Those who captured Tailed Beasts would then use them to fight other villages and take down enemies.

Years of abusing these intelligent creatures caused many of the Tailed Beasts to develop hatred towards humans. However, Naruto was unlike anyone they had ever met. He was willing to listen to them, learn their names, and cared about them. This caused them to take a liking to him and eventually become friends.

3) He saved Hinata from Toneri Otsutsuki

During The Last: Naruto the Movie, fans loved how Naruto reacted when Hinata was kidnapped. Toneri kidnapped Hinata to marry her and revive his clan. Despite Toneri unlocking the Tenseigan and gaining the abilities only Hamura has ever had, Naruto was willing to take him on to save Hinata.

4) He avenged Hinata after Pain almost killed her

Hinata saw how badly Naruto was losing to Pain. He was pinned to the ground with black chakra rods impaled through his hands. She wanted to help the man she loved so she attacked Pain, but got severely injured as a result. This enraged Naruto and caused him to lash out at Pain in a blind fury. Kurama almost escaped from the seal keeping him in Naruto's body, that is how angry he was. However, he was able to regain his cool, defeat Pain with his strength, and get revenge for Hinata.

5) He always tended to protect others even when he was much weaker

Even if it meant putting himself in danger, Naruto always tried his best to protect others. Naruto once blocked Kabuto's punch from hitting Tsunade. He was leagues below Kabuto in terms of strength at the time, but he still stood up to him and shielded Tsunade. He is never willing to give up when it comes to protecting someone, no matter how much stronger the enemy is.

Edited by Khushi Singh