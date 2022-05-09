Naruto: Which Otsutsuki member are you, based on your Zodiac?

The Otsutsuki clan from Naruto is quite the enigmatic organization, one that fans have poured over for a long time. Plenty of theories and speculation, often countered by canon, have sprouted up over the years.

So, naturally, some fans have asked which clan members matched their zodiac signs. This article looks over the zodiac signs and the Otsutsuki that closely match them.

Because many in the immediate Sage of Six Paths family share a sign, they've had to be separated into different signs.

Note: Since the Otsusuki clan is ancient and many have no specific DOB, this will be an approximation based on their personalities and actions.

Note 2: This will contain spoilers for Naruto, Shippuden, Boruto, and beyond. It is also only the author's opinion.

Naruto's Otsutsuki clan and the Zodiacs they best fit into

1) Aries: Code

The closest an Otsutsuki can get to an Aries sign would probably be Code, the most recent villain in Naruto's next-generation manga Boruto. Whereas Kawaki and Boruto narrowly avoided being Isshiki and Momoshiki's vessels, Code embraced that part of him as if it were gold.

Code is most definitely passionate and enthusiastic to the point of fanaticism towards Isshiki's goals.

The negative aspects are definitely true as well, as Code is one of the more impatient and temperamental ones on this list who's always trying to get where he is quickly and even thinks he can speed past Naruto to do so. His anger causes him to slip up, and delays annoy him to no end, as befitting an Aries.

2) Aquarius: Toneri Otsutsuki‎

The last remaining person of the IOtsutsuki clan on the moon, Toneri seems most independent with his craft of the plan to eradicate humanity for weaponizing chakra. Toneri enjoyed an intellectual conversation or two but being surrounded by dolls instead of people twisted and warped his perception of reality, making him entitled.

Though usually having a calm demeanor, Toneri's temper flares when Hinata refuses his advances and outright goes murderous towards Naruto when he attempts to rescue her. Toneri saw Hinata as his and his alone, which is something Aquarius signs also dislike as Hinata had sworn to marry him. As a result, he tried to kill her and Naruto for this "betrayal."

3) Cancer: Kinshiki Otsutsuki‎

Despite showing little emotion, Kinshiki was highly loyal to Momoshiki. Kinshiki was so devoted he gave up his chakra and life force to keep Momoshiki alive. Regardless, Kinshiki was tenacious in his doting and protection of his charge, one of the best traits a Cancer sign can possess.

Again, the trouble is that he offed himself to give Momoshiki power. He also rarely benefited if his opponents overpowered him, which the five Kage managed to do at close range.

This is a weakness Momoshiki shared, hence the desperation maneuver of offing himself for Momoshiki's sake.

4) Capricorn: Indra Otsutsuki‎

Responsibility and discipline are two core strengths of the Capricorn sign that Indra has. The elder of Hagoromo's children was always the studious type, always making sure Asura was protected and devoting his mind to his studies of Ninshu. He was also sharp and incredibly serious, which led to conflict down the road.

Indra represents many negative Capricorn aspects like short temper, irritability, and high criticality of others. As a result of manipulation from Black Zetsu, as well as overconfidence, he firmly believed in force to attain peace.

This led to a conflict with Asura, nearly resulting in his death. Indra died vowing revenge, originating the Curse of Hatred.

5) Gemini: Asura Otsutsuki‎

As the youngest of Sage the Six Path's sons in Naruto Shippuden, Asura didn't possess much talent but had a knack for making friends and awakened his skills much later.

Asura possessed many of the Gemini sign's best traits. He was adaptable and flexible to exchanging newer ideas by surrounding himself with many people and was optimistic that love was the best way to peace.

Unfortunately, Asura's reluctance to confront Indra nearly led to the villagers dying when Indra attacked him. Thankfully, the villagers could help him drive Indra off after all attempts at diplomacy failed.

Asura died many years later, surrounded by his wife and friends, vowing to reincarnate until peace was achieved.

6) Leo: Hagoromo Otsutsuki

The legendary Sage of the Six paths' is a Leo due to having a confirmed August 6th birthdate. Hagoromo certainly fits Leo's signature strengths, being a creative, passionate, and warm-hearted person in Naruto's past.

He clearly still loved his mother Kaguya even after having to seal her and cared for all the Tailed Beasts and even named them!

As far as Leo's downside goes, Sage of the Six Paths was indeed stubborn and immature in his youth. However, as an older man, he steadfastly refused to give in to grief or rage when his crush was killed.

Though saddened at the teachings of Ninshu being used for war, he aided Naruto and Sasuke in sealing Kaguya posthumously.

7) Libra: Urashiki Otsutsuki‎

Urashiki circa Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Libra's are usually loyal and laid back, and Urashiki is emblematic of this. He could've killed Toneri but refused to do so under the clan's rules against killing.

He also attempted to be diplomatic and was not above complimenting those he felt did a good job against him, like Toneri or Gaara.

Libra's weaknesses, however, hit Urashiki hard. He held a grudge against Boruto for breaking his horn and called Naruto a monkey compared to him. Though assured of his victory and having a sadistic streak, he was also insecure about his abilities since he used drastic measures like consuming his own eyes for power during his final duel against Naruto and Boruto.

8) Pisces: Kaguya Otsutsuki

𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼 岸本斉史 @kishimotomasshi Kaguya Ōtsutsuki’s betrayal of Isshiki Ōtsutsuki originally saved the planet.



Why do you think she turned her back on her clan? Kaguya Ōtsutsuki’s betrayal of Isshiki Ōtsutsuki originally saved the planet. Why do you think she turned her back on her clan? https://t.co/a1DDogv4hH

Despite her technically being born a Leo, Kaguya fits the Pisces mold more than anything else. Though mostly stoic, Kaguya did fit a Pisces that is loving, gentle, and deeply caring about her husband and handmaiden. She also argued for peace even as she lost faith in humanity.

Kaguya's negative traits match the Pisces sign almost perfectly. She definitely saw herself as a god and martyr after eating the chakra fruit and attaining power. The past did come back to haunt her when she fought Naruto and Sasuke, seeing her children reflected in them.

She also wanted to make her own reality. Hence all the different dimensions she escaped to.

9) Sagittarius: Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki can handily be described as idealistic, with at least one positive Sagittarius trait he has. His belief in the godhood of his clan is only surpassed by Isshiki!

He is also very blunt to the point of absurdity about his desires, espousing them while he and Kinshiki attacked the Chunin Exam stage in Boruto.

Momoshiki possesses the arrogance that only Isshiki rivals. He definitely wrote plenty of promises he couldn't keep, such as making himself a god, making Boruto his vessel, and extracting Kurama from Naruto.

He was also very impatient with his attacks, never believing others to be stronger than him or bothering with caution as he always tried to overwhelm enemies with sheer power.

10) Scorpio: Hamura Otsutsuki‎

Hamura using Byakugan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The brother of the Sage of the Six paths and original moon inhabitant, Hamura was a true brother to Hagomoro. He never got jealous or sad at his brother, as Indra did, and was only saddened by having to fight their mother, Kaguya.

Hamura made a home on the moon for his branch of the Otsutsuki, proving to be resourceful and wise in that area.

Hamura also tried his best to steer his people in the right direction, as he revealed to Hinata in his spirit form how to stop Toneri. He hated deception, deceit, and misinterpretation since Toneri was using what he created to try and destroy Earth.

11) Taurus: Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki was patient in his pursuits, even if his arrogance tended to trump anything else. He saw losses as mere setbacks on his road.

Isshiki was also somewhat reliable to the Kara organization when disguised as Jigen, primarily by having a sense of camaraderie about him and caring about many other members.

All that said, hardheadedness and arrogance are definitely negative Taurus traits seen in Isshiki, even when fighting Baryon Mode Naruto. The arrogant belief that his problems are paramount led to his organization betraying him.

Isshiki never thought anything of others. Being so self-absorbed, he would sacrifice anyone, even his own cult, out of selfish desires to solely attain godhood. Isshiki died in disbelief that he could ever be brought down, especially not by Naruto and Kawaki.

12) Virgo: Kanna Otsutsuki

Kanna was a simple member of the village Asura was trying to help during Naruto Shippuden's past flashbacks. She definitely holds the hardworking and practical pros of the Virgo Zodiac sign in place. She is very strong in spirit and hardworking, considering she helped Asura alongside other villagers dig for clean water.

Kanna also defines the negative 'all work, no play' aspect of being a Virgo, as she nearly overtaxed herself helping Asura. The latter, grateful for the help, taught everyone in the village Ninshu to aid them in collecting water faster and easier.

Kanna was also bashful about her personal feelings and emotions, and it took some time for Asura to get through to her.

