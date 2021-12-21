6 major announcements made during Jump Festa '22 that has everyone excited

Jump Festa 2022 was an event that anime and manga fans were looking forward to. This event is an annual two-day anime and manga convention held in Japan, sponsored by Shueisha. The event features stalls and panels set up by the popular Animanga series, announcing relevant news that reveal what fans can expect in the upcoming year.

Here are some of the major announcements from Jump Festa 2022.

Some of the announcements from Jump Festa 2022

6) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans have been quite excited since Season 6 was confirmed at the Jump Festa 2022. Season 6 is set to be released around the same time that Bleach resumes its anime adaptation. Apart from that, it was also announced that My Hero Academia manga will reach its conclusion towards the end of 2022.

5) Haikyuu!!

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN 【NEWS】

Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! To celebrate, there are 10 "major projects" in the works!



Four projects have been revealed at Jump Festa 2022, below are the details for each project! There are 6 more projects to be announced, look forward to it! 【NEWS】Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! To celebrate, there are 10 "major projects" in the works!Four projects have been revealed at Jump Festa 2022, below are the details for each project! There are 6 more projects to be announced, look forward to it! https://t.co/JyHqCy4zj6

The series will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. In honor of the completion of 10 years, the studio announced that 10 projects are in the works, some of which are a radio show as well as a match between MSBY Black Jackals and Schweiden Adlers. The panel also revealed a host of key visuals, but fans were left disappointed as Season 5 was not announced at the Jump Festa '22.

4) Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes

Dragon Ball Super fans were hyped as Jump Festa 2022 featured a new trailer for the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes. The trailer revealed that Gohan would be the movie's main protagonist, and the trailer ended with Gohan undergoing the Super Saiyan transformation. The panel also announced that the film will release on April 22, 2022.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

While the panel did not announce Season 2 being in the works, a new trailer along with the theme song was released. Fans were quite excited and the anticipation for the upcoming movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 grew exponentially. Gege Akutami also released an illustration showing his appreciation towards Bleach completing its 20th anniversary.

2) Chainsaw Man

Fans were quite disappointed since the trailer didn’t reveal much, and most of it was just panels from the manga that were stitched together in the form of a trailer. But, the panel confirmed that the manga will continue in 2022 and that the anime adaptation will be aired in the aforementioned year.

1) Bleach

Fans were taken down memory lane as Jump Festa 2022 featured a video that served as a recap of the previous 17 seasons. After nine years, the manga's final arc will be receiving an anime adaptation, continuing the manga from where it left off. The anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be released sometime in October 2022.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi