Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen have captured the imagination of fans worldwide, with their unique blend of captivating storytelling and dynamic character development.

While the stories unfold in universes that are quite distinct, with Demon Slayer diving deep into Taisho-era Japan where demons and the Demon Slayer Corps exist, and Jujutsu Kaisen exploring modern-day sorcerers who battle cursed spirits, fans can't help but wonder how characters from these realms would fare against each other.

One such comparison that often comes up is between the characters of the Demon Slayer series and the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna. The latter is a formidable antagonist, known for his unparalleled strength and merciless nature. However, some demon slayers might just have what it takes to stand up to him.

Top 7 Demon Slayer characters who stand a chance against Sukuna

1)Tanjiro Kamado

Kamado Tanjiro specialises in Kagura dance (Image via Ufotable)

Empathy could be Tanjiro's trump card against Sukuna. Tanjiro's ability to understand and predict his opponent's actions has repeatedly turned the tides in battle. His Hinokami Kagura (Dance of the Fire God), taught by his father, taps into a primal and powerful form that could potentially bypass Sukuna's defenses.

Tanjiro has faced demons with various Blood Demon Arts, which are somewhat similar to cursed techniques, so he might be able to anticipate and adapt to Sukuna's abilities. His evolution from a kind-hearted boy to a fierce warrior makes him a suitable challenger to Sukuna's might.

2) Giyu Tomioka

Demon Slayer: Giyu specialises in water breathing technique (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu's mastery of the Water Breathing forms, culminating in the Eleventh Form: Dead Calm, allows him to create a vacuum of serene space, where not even droplets can enter. This serene state could nullify Sukuna's swift and deadly attacks, striking a balance between offense and defense.

Giyu is also known for his emotional resilience, which enables him to remain collected and strategize even under severe pressure—essential when going against someone as unpredictable and cunning as Sukuna.

3) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Demon Slayer- Wind Breathing Hashira (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Sanemi’s tempestuous nature and sheer aggression with the Wind Breathing technique would clash fiercely against Sukuna's style. His unabashed willingness to suffer injury to win a battle is a psychological factor that shouldn't be underestimated. His unpredictable and whirlwind-like moves could be a strategy to put Sukuna on the defensive.

Moreover, Sanemi's blood has a unique property that intoxicates demons, which could, in a speculative cross-universe battle, present unexpected challenges even for a curse like Sukuna.

4) Kyojuro Rengoku

Flame Breathing Hashira in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Rengoku’s relentless zeal, combined with his powerful and precise Flame Breathing attacks, exemplify the samurai spirit. His Ninth Form: Rengoku, engulfs his surroundings with intense flames, which could potentially match the destructive force of Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine.

Furthermore, Rengoku’s ability to inspire and uplift others, embodying the true essence of a Hashira, could turn the morale of any battle. His self-sacrifice and determination make him an adversary who would fight with every last breath against the King of Curses.

5) Muichiro Tokito

Mist breathing hashira (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Being the youngest Hashira, Muichiro's prodigious talent is a wild card. His Mist Breathing forms, notably the Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds, create mist that renders him and his blade nearly invisible, which could serve to disorient Sukuna.

This unpredictability, matched with his ability to quickly adapt to learning the Transparent World technique, allowing him to see the flow of life, could effectively counter Sukuna's Innate Techniques. As an agile and strategic fighter, Muichiro's deft movements and unseen attacks might just catch Sukuna by surprise.

6) Tengen Uzui

Demon Slayer - Sound Hashira Tengen Uzi (Image via Ufotable)

With his flashy, larger-than-life personality, Tengen brings more to the table than sheer flamboyance. His Sound Breathing techniques, which manipulate sound and vibration, could disrupt the flow of cursed energy, giving him a tactical advantage. His incredible speed, along with the ability to read enemy movements through sound, fosters a battle style that is both unpredictable and elusive.

Furthermore, Tengen’s exceptional skill in combat, particularly observed in his fight against Upper Moon demons, showcases his capacity to strategize and counterattack in split-second decisions, skills he would need against Sukuna.

7) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan who is also known as the King of the Demon (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Last but not least, a demon can be a better match for another demon. Muzan can take on Sukuna because he's super strong, can heal from almost any attack, and can even make more demons. He can also change the way he looks and move his body in many different ways, which makes him really tough to beat.

Sukuna, on the other hand, is known as the King of Curses and has unmatched strength among curse spirits, with a wide range of destructive techniques at his disposal.

Since both characters have such immense power and unique abilities, Muzan's strength, adaptability, and leadership traits enable him to stand as a formidable opponent against Sukuna. They have different powers, but each has capabilities that could challenge the other, making a fight between them interesting.

In theory, some of these Demon Slayer characters have a shot against Sukuna because they're not just strong, but also smart, tough, and brave. Their battles go beyond just fighting, as they are about values and determination. While Demon Slayer characters fight for duty and revenge, Sukuna loves chaos. Their fight wouldn't just show their skills, but reflect who wants to win more.

Both Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen have characters that stand out for their willpower and protective nature. Fans love discussing who would win in these fantasy battles. If the Demon Slayer characters went up against Sukuna, it's not clear who'd come out on top, but it’d definitely be a fight worth watching.