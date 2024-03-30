One decision from Muzan could have ended Demon Slayer (& the plot proves it)

The Demon Slayer series has introduced some of the most vile demons in the series, which fans have come to hate. One character that most fans unanimously hate is Kibutsuji Muzan. He is someone who constantly cowers in fear and has no sense of honor.

As the source material has concluded its run, many anime-only fans have turned to the manga to uncover the fate of the Demon Slayer Corps. In the manga, Kibutsuji Muzan’s true form is revealed, showcasing his relentless pursuit of true immortality.

However, the entire course of the manga series could have changed if Muzan had strategized more efficiently. Let’s take a look at the ending of the manga series in brief and understand how one move from Muzan could have ended the entire Corps with ease.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: How Muzan could have killed all demon hunters in one go with ease

Muzan as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Those familiar with the manga will recall that Muzan was slaughtered by the combined efforts of all the Hashiras who were alive at the time, along with other demon hunters. The Demon King put up a good fight and even transferred all of his blood into Tanjiro moments before his death. He refused to let go until the very end, but he finally died and turned to ashes when the sun rose.

However, this would not have been the case if Muzan had been more careful and utilized his resources more efficiently. The series establishes a clear difference in the combat abilities of a human being and a demon. The latter have far superior physical abilities, and the Upper Moon demons also have access to powerful Blood Demon Art. These techniques are essentially supernatural abilities that some of the stronger demons have.

Kokushibo as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

In order to beat any of the Upper Moon demons, aside from Kaigaku, the Corps have always dispatched at least one Hashira or more along with other demon hunters. It takes the combined efforts of multiple demon hunters to beat just one Upper Moon demon. There was a point where Muzan managed to locate Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s residence.

He even managed to get there and confront him before he killed him. At that point, all the Hashiras and other demon hunters rushed to the Ubuyashiki residence immediately. If Muzan managed to get all the Upper Moon demons at the same time, there is no way the Demon Slayer Corps would have survived.

Akaza as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Even if Muzan brought along Kokushibo, Akaza, and Doma, they would have defeated every single Hashira out there with relative ease. Muzan is considered a foolish antagonist by many simply because he could have avoided his death and killed every single Hashira by just having Upper Moon demons back him up.

Instead, Muzan managed to lose some of his most powerful and trusted soldiers on various occasions and proceeded to die to the demon hunters at the end of the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

