8 anime and manga that will likely end in 2023

1) My Hero Academia

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: My Hero Academia Anime (image via Bones Studio C.)

In a world where superpowers, known as "Quirks," have become the norm, My Hero Academia has risen to become one of the most popular shonen manga and anime series in recent years. Created by Kohei Horikoshi, the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy born without a Quirk, who aspires to become a hero.

With its compelling characters, dynamic action sequences, and themes of heroism, My Hero Academia has captured the imagination of audiences globally. As the series approaches its anticipated conclusion, fans eagerly await the culmination of the students' journey at U.A. High School, as well as the epic clashes between heroes and villains that will shape the future of their world.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen, a manga and anime series by Gege Akutami, has taken the supernatural genre by storm. The story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes involved in a world of curses and sorcery after ingesting a cursed object. With its dark themes, intricate lore, and breathtaking battles, Jujutsu Kaisen has gained immense popularity among fans.

As the anime adaptation enters its final phase, viewers eagerly anticipate the gripping conclusion of the Shibuya Incident arc and the resolution of the characters' complex relationships. With a rich blend of action, emotion, and supernatural intrigue, the series promises to leave a lasting impact on the genre.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Mashle: Magic and Muscles (image via A-1 Pictures)

A delightful addition to the anime and manga landscape, Mashle: Magic and Muscles by Hajime Komoto offers a unique twist on the magic school genre. The story follows Mash Burnedead, a muscular student who possesses no magical powers but possesses unparalleled physical strength.

With its humor, unconventional protagonist, and clever subversion of tropes, "Mashle" has garnered a dedicated following over the years.

As the series nears its conclusion, fans eagerly await the final battles and revelations that will determine Mash's fate and the future of the magical world he inhabits. With its distinctive blend of comedy and action, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has carved a niche for itself, captivating fans with its unorthodox approach.

4) Berserk

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Berserk Anime (image via Nippon Television and VAP)

Considered a classic in the dark fantasy genre, Berserk by Kentaro Miura has captivated readers for decades. The story revolves around Guts, a lone mercenary on a quest for vengeance in a world plagued by demons and dark forces. Known for its visceral and intense storytelling, Berserk has left an indelible mark on the manga and anime industry.

As the series reaches its conclusion, fans eagerly anticipate the resolution of Guts' arduous journey, the final confrontation with his adversaries, and the destiny of the fantastical world he inhabits.

With its uncompromising exploration of the human psyche and a narrative that balances light and darkness, Berserk promises a bittersweet farewell that will be remembered for years to come.

5) Shikizakura

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Shikizakura (image via Sublimation)

Shikizakura, an anime series created by Hiroshi Nishikiori, presents a unique blend of science fiction, action, and folklore. Set in the near future, the story follows Kakeru Miwa as he navigates a world where cherry blossom trees transform into weapons known as Shikizakura to defend against extraterrestrial threats.

With its stunning visuals, fast-paced action, and cultural references, Shikizakura has garnered attention from anime enthusiasts.

As the series approaches its conclusion, viewers anticipate the ultimate battle against the alien invaders and the resolution of Kakeru's personal journey. With its fusion of traditional Japanese aesthetics and futuristic elements, Shikizakura offers a thrilling and visually captivating narrative, and fans eagerly await its climactic finale.

6) Noragami

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Noragami (image via Studio Bones)

Noragami, a supernatural manga and anime series by Adachitoka, takes viewers on a captivating journey through the world of gods and spirits. The story revolves around Yato, a lesser-known deity striving to gain recognition and establish his own shrine.

With its engaging characters, blend of humor and darkness, and exploration of themes such as friendship and identity, Noragami has gained a devoted fan base.

As the series reaches its potential conclusion, fans eagerly anticipate the resolution of Yato's quest and the development of his relationships with Hiyori and Yukine.

With its distinctive take on mythology and its exploration of the human and divine realms, Noragami promises a satisfying ending that will leave fans reflecting on its impact.

7) Seraph of the End

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Seraph of the End (image via Studio Bones)

Seraph of the End, a dark fantasy manga and anime series created by Takaya Kagami and illustrated by Yamato Yamamoto, presents a post-apocalyptic world where vampires reign supreme.

The story follows Yuichiro Hyakuya, a young boy seeking revenge against the vampires who decimated his family. With its blend of action, drama, and supernatural elements, Seraph of the End has garnered a dedicated following.

As the series approaches its conclusion, fans eagerly await the final battles between humans and vampires, the resolution of Yuichiro's personal vendetta, and the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

With its intense action sequences and emotionally charged narrative, Seraph of the End promises a thrilling and impactful finale.

8) Tokyo Revengers

Anime and Manga that are likely ending: Tokyo Revenger manga (image via Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers, a manga and anime series by Ken Wakui, combines time travel and gang warfare in a gripping narrative. Protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki possesses the ability to revisit the past, leading him to confront the criminal underworld and alter the fates of his loved ones.

With its thrilling storylines, complex character development, and exploration of redemption, Tokyo Revengers has gained popularity among fans.

As the series approaches its anticipated conclusion, viewers eagerly anticipate the resolution of Takemichi's quest to save his friends and rewrite their tragic destinies.

With its blend of time-traveling suspense, emotional stakes, and themes of friendship and loyalty, Tokyo Revengers promises a captivating and memorable finale that will leave fans reflecting on the power of second chances.

As we prepare to bid farewell to these remarkable anime and manga series in 2023, the excitement and emotions surrounding their conclusions are palpable. From the heroics of My Hero Academia to the supernatural battles of Jujutsu Kaisen, each of these series has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. As fans eagerly await the final chapters and episodes, we can cherish the memorable journeys, the character growth, and the impact these stories have had on the anime and manga landscape. As the anime and Manga that are likely ending potentially come to a close, let us celebrate the lasting legacies they will leave behind.

