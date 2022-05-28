8 anime to watch if you like Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most iconic Shounen anime of all time. The storytelling, character development, music, and power system all worked together amazingly to make it a fan favorite for many years. The anime stopped airing over ten years ago, but recent news seems to have made a continuation of the anime a possibility sometime in the future.

While waiting for a possible reboot of the anime, here is a list of anime that Hunter x Hunter fans will definitely enjoy watching in the meantime.

Naruto, One Piece and Fairy Tail are among the anime series that Hunter x Hunter fans will adore

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki as he appears in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto follows the titular protagonist Naruto Uzumaki as he strives to become the hokage of his village, aka the most influential person in Konohagakure. With the help of his loyal friends and amazing mentors, Naruto is able to reach his full potential and protect his home from enemies who wish to do harm. Fans of Hunter x Hunter would love Naruto for its mix of light-hearted moments that make everyone laugh and darker scenes that make everyone grimace.

2) Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki was a seemingly ordinary high schooler, besides his ability to interact with spirits. However, when his family was attacked by a Hollow, a corrupt spirit hellbent on consuming human souls, his life changed forever. He met Rukia Kuchiki and took her powers, making him a Soul Reaper. He was then forced to go about fulfilling the duties of a Soul Reaper while also learning about a whole new world known as the Soul Society. The utilization of spirit energy in Bleach definitely appeals to Hunter x Hunter fans as it has a similar concept to Nen.

3) One Piece

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates known as the Straw Hats as they search for the One Piece, a legendary treasure left behind by Gol D. Roger. However, the Straw Hats are not the only crew that has their eyes set on the One Piece. Luffy and his friends constantly face new dangers and fight powerful enemies while on their journey in search of power and fame.

4) Gintama

As far as Shounen anime is concerned, Gintama is comedy central. The series follows Sakata Gintoki as he completes odd jobs for money in a world where feudal Japan has surrendered to aliens known as the Amato. Gintoki is assisted by his close friends Shinpachi Shimura, Kagura, and Sadaharu. Together, they make Gintama one of the greatest comedy animes ever. Hunter x Hunter fans, just like everyone else, will love Gintama for its amazing gag humor and satire.

5) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is an anime all about friendship. The show centers around Lucy Heartfilia and her time in the Fairy Tail guild. After Natsu saves Lucy from a dangerous situation and introduces her to Fairy Tail, the two have a blast. Lucy is introduced to Natsu's closest friends and they go on missions together where they make more friends. The strong connection to friendship and visually amazing power system make Fairy Tail a must watch for Hunter x Hunter fans.

6) Black Clover

Black Clover is an action Shounen anime with a magic-based power system like Fairy Tail. However, it does not have as much of an emphasis on friendship. Instead, Black Clover focuses more on the teamwork necessary to take down a common enemy. It follows Asta as he aims to become the Wizard King even without any magic. Black Clover is an excellent anime for Hunter x Hunter fans as Hunters constantly have to work together to take down powerful enemies for the sake of humanity.

7) Dragon Ball

SSJB Goku and Vegeta in 'Dragon Ball Super' (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball franchise is the most iconic Shounen anime series of all time. Although there are various shows in this franchise, the overall plot follows Goku and his friends as they train and grow stronger to protect the earth from both intergalactic and celestial dangers. Although Hunter x Hunter does not deal with planet-destroying villains, the intense fights in Dragon Ball are sufficient reason for Hunter x Hunter fans to watch it.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho

As another of Yoshihiro Togashi's creations, Yu Yu Hakusho should definitely be on the watchlist of every Hunter x Hunter fan. The show follows 14-year-old delinquent Yuusuke Urameshi after he jumps in front of a moving car to save a young boy. Due to committing the ultimate sacrifice, the leaders of the Spirit Realm do not want to let him pass on. Instead, they give him the chance to regain his life by successfully completing certain tasks.

