8 of the best anime characters with closed eyes

Some anime characters almost always have closed eyes for one reason or another. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of memorable and fun examples for a listicle like this one. The term "best" is purely subjective in this instance.

The design choice for anime characters with closed eyes usually doesn't impede their vision. Oftentimes, it's done solely to make them stand out compared to the rest of the cast. There are exceptions to this rule, which will be brought up when appropriate.

Ranking eight of the best anime characters who usually have closed eyes

8) Korin (Dragon Ball)

A non-humanoid anime character with closed eyes (Image via Toei Animation)

The early days of Dragon Ball feel wildly different from the later seasons that most modern fans know and love. Unsurprisingly, many characters from the beginning are either long gone (like Launch) or make sporadic appearances (like Korin).

This funny-looking cat is several hundred years old, and the reason for his design is that Toriyama used his sleeping cat as inspiration. This closed-eye character was also known as The God of Martial Arts, for his prowess was legendary (at least by early Dragon Ball standards).

Fans should know that this anime character would train Master Roshi and would later train young Goku. He was a fun mentor character who ultimately lost importance as the series progressed.

7) Ling Yao (Fullmetal Alchemist)

The 12th Prince of Xing is certainly a popular anime character with closed eyes worth putting on this list. His eyes aren't always closed, as they're usually only seen open when he's in combat or something serious goes down. Nonetheless, this memorable character would eventually become the emperor of Xing by the end of the series.

A general rule of thumb is that if Greed is in control, then Ling's eyes are open. The complications of Greed controlling him often lead to trouble, such as when the former killed his own friend, Bido.

6) Akamaru (Naruto)

A good boy (Image via Pierrot)

One could also talk about Chōza Akimichi as far as Naruto anime characters with closed eyes go, but a dog is much cooler to discuss. After all, there are plenty of humanoid anime characters with closed eyes. So let's briefly discuss Akamaru.

He's a kind and loyal dog, all of which are traits that the average person loves. Naruto fans can usually see him alongside his master, Kiba, as part of Team Kurenai. Interestingly, Akamaru possesses the ability to transform into Kiba via his Beast Human Clone technique.

It is worth mentioning that his eyes are usually seen in combat, so them being closed largely refers to whenever Akamaru is seen outside of battle.

5) Bunta Fujiwara (Initial D)

Both the old and recent anime have him with closed eyes (Image via SynergySP)

The number one downhill racer of Mt. Akina is a fun anime character to see in Initial D. He would instruct his son, Takumi Fujiwara, to deliver tofu for years, eventually leading to Takumi's decision to become a racer. Considering that Takumi is the main protagonist of Initial D, that means fans of the show will see Bunta plenty of times as he acts like a mentor figure to his own son.

He's the one who originally drove the iconic AE86 Sprinter Trueno. Unlike some other anime characters with closed eyes, there isn't a particular reason why his eyes are almost always closed.

4) Yomi (YuYu Hakusho)

It makes sense why he has closed eyes (Image via Pierrot)

Although the ending of YuYu Hakusho was rushed, Yomi was still an excellent final antagonist. He wasn't evil, and more surprisingly, Yusuke never beat him. The series concludes with Yomi actually defeating Yusuke before he ended up losing in the Demon World Tournament off-screen.

He is a calm ruler of his sect in the Demon World who willingly gives up his ambition just to participate in the tournament. It is worth mentioning that he did have eyes in his youth, but was blinded when Kurama sent Genwaku Kyoushu.

Despite the incident, he remained on good terms with Kurama and still sought his advice nearly 1000 years later.

3) Gin Ichimaru (Bleach)

Bleach's most notable anime character with closed eyes (Image via Pierrot)

Whenever people think of Shōnen anime characters with closed eyes, Gin Ichimaru might be the first person to pop into their head. He was a former member of the Gotei 13 before betraying them.

Nobody can truly predict what his next move is going to be, with even the likes of Sōsuke Aizen being caught off guard by him. Ichimaru is fiercely intelligent and will manipulate everybody for his own needs.

Bleach fans love him, as Gin has consistently scored near the top for most official popularity polls.

2) Innocent Buu (Dragon Ball Z)

There are many forms of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z. One of the most iconic versions was Innocent Buu, which was a chubby yet childish one. He's the first Buu shown in Dragon Ball Z, and he left quite a lasting impression on the fanbase.

He seemed absurdly powerful when he first debuted, which made sense since he was once the main antagonist. The power to turn people into snacks is undoubtedly an interesting one, but it's worth noting that this character would later split into Good and Bad Buu.

The similar-looking Buu that appears in the most recent versions of the series is Good Buu.

1) Brock (Pokemon)

One of the most famous anime characters that fit this criteria (Image via OLM, Inc)

Even the most casual anime fans should know who Brock is. The Pokemon series is one of the most popular franchises in the entire world, so there's a good chance that the reader is aware of the anime.

In that show is a character known as Brock. He's the Gym Leader of Pewter City and specializes in Rock-Type Pokemon. However, it isn't his specialty that endears him to most fans. Instead, it's his wise yet comical side.

He usually acts as the smart one in Ash's group and is usually responsible for exposition and cooking. His most notable characteristic is his flirting, which usually (but surprisingly not always) results in him getting taken away in a comedic fashion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you like more? Gin Ichimaru Innocent Buu 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul