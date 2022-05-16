8 best transformations in Naruto, ranked by design

Naruto is one of the longest-running shonen animanga series and during its course, it introduced a variety of characters. Some of these characters underwent numerous transformations which enhanced their strength and overall combat abilities as well.

Meanwhile, Susanoo is a technique that one can use after obtaining Mangekyo Sharingan in both their eyes. While it technically isn’t a transformation, it gives the character a new appearance and certainly alters their fighting style. Therefore, it has been included on this list, and with that, let’s take a look at some of the transformations from a design standpoint.

Some of the best looking transformations in the Naruto series

8) Hashirama Sage Mode

Hashirama Senju in Sage Mode (Image via Pierrot)

Hashirama Sage Mode is a well-designed transformation and will certainly appeal to those who love a minimalistic design in Naruto. Most designs are quite flashy and have bright colors, but Hashirama’s Sage Mode features a geometric pattern on the upper portion of the face that resembles the design of Tsunade and Sakura’s 100 Healings technique. Since the series didn’t reveal where he learned Sage Mode from, fans have tried reasoning out the possibilities of him acquiring it from the Slug Sage Mode.

7) Ten-Tail Jinchuriki Obito

Arthur Fleck @dro221 We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE ! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. We all thought obito used the rinni tensai to revived Madara #SIKE! ,Obito becomes the Ten Tails Jinchūriki. https://t.co/8EuIk0PLOt

Ten-Tail Jinchuriki Obito has a nice design and appeals to those who enjoy a bit of asymmetricity. The design features horns that are of different sizes and there are scales on one side of the face. He wields a long staff with multiple rings attached to its end. The Truth Seeking Orbs which hover behind him in a circular shape are quite interesting to look at as well. While some might like the Madara Ten-Tail Jinchuriki design better, it ultimately boils down to personal preferences.

6) Naruto Six Paths Sage Mode

Naruto received the blessings and power from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths. Naruto was the reincarnation of Ashura and underwent a new transformation called Six Paths Sage Mode which drastically enhanced his overall combat abilities. This design is such that the character emits a yellow-colored aura owing to the nature of his chakra. His cloak is well designed and there are 6 rings at the center that seem to symbolize the Truth Seeking Orbs as well.

5) Kabuto Sage Mode

Kabuto is one of the most underrated characters in the Naruto series. He was able to perfect the Sage Mode transformation. He learned it from the Snake Sage in the Ryuchi Cave and the design was quite interesting, to say the least. Kabuto was always sneaky and creepy during the course of the show and the design of the Sage Mode accentuated that. The reason why this is a good design is that it complimented Kabuto’s character really well.

4) Ashura Mode

Head Cannon @HeadCannon2 I truly believe Naruto can still go Ashura mode



Would take him a long time time to charge though I truly believe Naruto can still go Ashura mode Would take him a long time time to charge though https://t.co/HUwWIIsfZ6

This is one of the best transformations that Naruto had, in terms of design. When he was in his Six Paths Sage Mode, he created two Shadow Clones of his Bijuu Avatar. His Bijuu Avatar created a three-headed figure with six hands. This is one of the best designs since it gives the character the look of a celestial being owing to the number of limbs and heads and the sheer size.

3) Might Guy (Night Guy)

Might Guy after opening all the Eight Gates and preparing to execute Night Guy technique (Image via Pierrot)

Night Guy is one of the best transformations in the series and the strength that Might Guy wielded in this state was astonishing. Might Guy took taijutsu to a level that was acknowledged even by the Ten-Tail Jinchuriki Madara. The design was incredible since Might Guy emitted a red-colored aura owing to the release of the Eight Gates. In this mode, there was a red-colored dragon that cloaked him as he attacked Madara, which is a fan favorite to date.

2) Sasuke Susanoo

🌫 @itstoonymatheus QUESTIONAMENTO DO DIA



se o susano’o do Kakashi tem uma cicatriz que nem a dele no olho



por que caralhos o susano’o do Sasuke tem dois braços? QUESTIONAMENTO DO DIAse o susano’o do Kakashi tem uma cicatriz que nem a dele no olhopor que caralhos o susano’o do Sasuke tem dois braços? https://t.co/a6vrM31baD

Sasuke’s Susanoo is loved by the fans of the Naruto series. It is purple and the complete body Susanoo has wings as well. One of Sasuke’s most powerful offensive techniques is Indra’s Arrow which is launched using the left-hand bow. The Indra Susanoo also features a shoulder armor plate with lightning coursing through its entire body.

1) Shisui Susanoo

Shisui’s Susanoo is considered to be one of the best-looking Susanoo in Naruto. One of the main reasons is due to its beautiful jade color which is unique and quite captivating as well. It has blade-like appendages on its forearms, shoulder, and face. He wields a drill-like lance that is attached to the arm of the Susanoo. This Susanoo was introduced in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution and was designed by Kishimoto himself.

Edited by Khushi Singh