8 Dragon Ball characters who are stronger than Baryon Mode Naruto in their base forms

Baryon Mode is an incredibly powerful transformation Naruto achieved during his fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. It was obtained by him and Kurama combining their powers in a process similar to Nuclear Fusion and creating a new type of energy.

This massive boost in power allowed the Seventh Hokage to completely turn the tides of the battle. Although he still lost to Isshiki, he was able to considerably decrease his opponent's lifespan, which allowed Kawaki to land the final blow.

Note: This list contains massive spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super manga. It is also subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

8 characters in the Dragon Ball series who could defeat Baryon Mode Naruto in base form include Goku, Vegeta, and others

1) Goku

The Naruto vs. Goku debate has been going on for years. Both characters are top-tiers in their respective series, but if they had to fight against each other, Goku would undoubtedly come out on top.

In Dragon Ball Super, Goku's base form has gotten even stronger than before. He absorbed the power of Super Saiyan God into his base form. This phenomenon is known as Saiyan Beyond God. This achievement, on its own, allows him to be as strong as the Super Saiyan God transformation without performing any power-ups. Baryon Mode Naruto will surely lose to this type of immense power.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta is Goku's greatest rival and constantly matches the latter in terms of strength. Like Goku, Vegeta has also achieved Saiyan Beyond God, which allows him to use the power of the Super Saiyan God transformation in his base form.

This would prove to be too much for Baryon Mode Naruto to handle. Uzumaki would lose to Vegeta even before the time limit would be up.

3) Lord Beerus

Lord Beerus is the God of Destruction for Universe 7, and he is also known as the strongest God of Destruction. He is able to destroy planets by simply snapping his finger. Additionally, his Energy of Destruction, Hakai, is capable of obliterating both the physical and spiritual aspects of a person.

Even Goku and Vegeta stand no chance against Beerus. The Seventh Hokage would lose to Beerus in a matter of seconds once the battle would begin.

4) Granolah

Granolah was the main antagonist of the Granolah the Survivor Saga in the Dragon Ball Super manga. By having Toronbo, another Shenron, grant his wish, he was able to become the strongest mortal in Universe 7 at the time.

This resulted in both Goku and Vegeta getting demolished when they fought against him, even when the duo were using their strongest techniques.

5) Gas

Fanart of Gas as he appears in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via u/AkatoDraw/Reddit)

Gas is the latest main antagonist of the Dragon Ball Super manga and one of Goku's strongest foes yet. He is able to completely match Goku in power and fighting capabilities and has had the upper hand many times.

A character capable of matching Goku would be way too powerful for Naruto to beat, regardless of Baryon Mode being used. Gas would easily attack Uzumaki without him realizing what has happening, and he would win the fight.

6) Frieza

Frieza is easily capable of defeating Baryon Mode Naruto in base form. Prior to the events of Dragon Ball, Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta while in his base form. He did this without breaking a sweat or struggling in any way.

Uzumaki will not have a chance of defeating Frieza in a battle even if he attacked while the latter was monologuing. Frieza is too durable for Naruto's attacks to be effective and he could easily destroy Earth with one attack.

7) Jiren

Jiren as he appears during the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren was the strongest fighter in the Tournament of Power. Nobody was able to match him strength for even a second, aside from Ultra Instinct Sign Goku. His unmatched power led to various members of each universe to be eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

With this in mind, Baryon Mode Naruto stands no chance against Jiren. The latter would simply rush at the Seventh Hokage and defeat him with a single punch or Ki-blast.

8) Majin Buu

Majin Buu was the main antagonist of the Buu Saga in the Dragon Ball Z series and has various forms and transformations, each being stronger than the other. However, in base form, Buu will still be able to defeat Baryon Mode Naruto. Majin Buu's original form is Kid Buu, who is known for his intense evil character and unmatched unpredictability.

Kid Buu was able to defeat many members of the Dragon Team during the Buu Saga. Naruto would stand no chance against Kid Buu in a fight. The randomness of Buu's moves and his strength would be too much for the Seventh Hokage to handle.

