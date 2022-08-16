8 most incompetent Naruto characters, ranked

Powerful characters from both the protagonists' and antagonists' camps can be found throughout the Naruto universe. Fans of the anime are aware that not every individual in the storyline is blessed with a massive chakra reserve like Hashirama Senju or has the skill to better understand their abilities like Madara Uchiha. However, there have been many late bloomers who over time have managed to push themselves to the point where they have come off as legends.

There were also many characters who, despite being surrounded by powerful people, never tried to improve themselves and remained inept throughout their lives. This article will list eight such Naruto characters who are regarded as incompetent.

From Hidan to Iruka, 8 Naruto characters who did not work hard to improve their skills

8) Hidan

Hidan is one of the most apathetic characters in Naruto, who seeks to kill people for pleasure as well as to please Lord Jashin, who bestowed immortality upon him. After Yugakure, the hidden village of the Land of Hot Water's views shifted towards pacifism, he killed two of his neighbors just to make a mark, since Hidan objected to this transformation.

Apart from his meager Bukijutsu skills, which were enough for him to fight in conjunction with his huge triple-bladed scythe and his Jujutsu, Hidan had nothing much at his disposal as he relied mostly on his immortality. Although he was classified as an S-Rank ninja, he didn’t possess the same qualities and prowess as one.

7) Ino Yamanaka

From her Genin days, it was noted that Ino had the potential to surpass her clan members one day, and she eventually did, as her sensory perception triumphed over the likes of Inoichi and Fuu Yamanaka. Apart from excelling in her clan’s secret technique, she never worked on the other areas that had become major drawbacks and were holding her back.

Despite possessing Earth, Water, Yin, and Yang Release nature transformations, she never managed to learn new techniques to improve her combat prowess.

6) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Over time, Kiba has had one of the greatest transitions in his personality, going from being a reckless egoistic person to a pragmatic, calculative individual. He also improved his combat abilities by fighting in perfect tandem alongside his canine companion, Akamaru.

Being an Inuzuka, Kiba’s fighting pattern involved the famed "hit and run" tactics, which he never improvised. Moreover, in combat, Kiba mostly relies on Akamaru, which puts him at a major disadvantage against individuals who are powerful in Kenjutsu and Taijutsu.

5) Jirobo

Jirobo was one of the strongest shinobi of Otogakure, whose physical prowess was far superior to all of the Sound Four. A testament to his prowess was when he was chosen to be reincarnated by Kabuto Yakushi in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Using Arhat Fist's fighting style, he put Choji Akimichi in a tight spot.

However, as Orochimaru proclaimed Jirobo to be the weaker overall, despite being physically strong, it was observed that he was mostly dependent on the cursed seal that the former gave him. Though Shikamaru claimed Jirobo to be powerful enough to rival a jonin-level shinobi, his battle intellect turned out to be inferior to Choji, who was just a Genin.

4) Dosu Kinuta

Dosu was one of the early shinobi of Otogakure to be introduced in Naruto. He is regarded as one of the most intelligent underlings of Orochimaru, as he was very alert and used to observing a situation keenly before rushing in. Unlike his other counterparts, Dosu didn’t follow Orochimaru blindly after he came to know that Sasuke Uchiha had received a cursed seal from him.

Dosu didn’t possess any Kekkei Genkai or any of the five nature releases. The only thing that he depended on was a Resonating Echo Speaker attached to his hand, through which he channeled his chakra to produce powerful sound waves. Apart from this technique, he had nothing at his disposal. Even a meager defensive technique could have saved him from Gaara’s sand coffin.

3) Black Zetsu

Black Zetsu, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Zetsu is one of the handful of characters in Naruto whose popularity skyrocketed within a few days. He was a mysterious individual, spying and pulling strings from the shadows. Being the physical manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will, nothing less was expected from Black Zetsu. However, apart from his intelligence, he had nothing much to contribute on the battlefield.

Over the course of millennia, all Black Zetsu ever did was backstab and manipulate his targets. As part of Kaguya, who is renowned for being the chakra goddess in Naruto, it was expected that Black Zetsu might possess godly powers, but his combat abilities were a huge letdown.

2) Ebisu

In Naruto, Ebisu is one of the 18 Tokubetsu jonin of Konoha tasked with training and looking after Konohamaru Sarutobi. Despite having extensive knowledge of the fundamentals of Ninjutsu, he proved to be the weakest jonin-level shinobi ever.

During Pain Arc, he was easily defeated by Naraka Path, and if it wasn’t for his student, Konohamaru, he would have died eventually. Moreover, Naruto trained Konohamaru better than Ebisu, which concludes that he is incompetent even as a teacher.

1) Mizuki

Mizuki seemed to be a kind-hearted, jovial individual at first, but later it was revealed that his good guy demeanor was merely a facade. In reality, Mizuki was just another power-hungry maniac who wanted to betray his own village, and he even wouldn’t have backed off from killing young Naruto.

Apart from his large shuriken, which Mizuki used as both a melee weapon and for throwing, he didn’t really have much to offer in his arsenal. Instead of growing as strong as the rest of his peers, Mizuki sought to lay his hands on the Scroll of Seals which contained many dangerous techniques.

