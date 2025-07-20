8 new characters from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 fans aren't prepared to meet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is set to take the series in an unexplored direction by introducing new faces that will unsettle any fan. The new characters being presented in the upcoming season are not just side characters; they will hold importance in the conflicts that will terrorize some of the fan favorite sorcerers and redefine the power dynamics within the Jujutsu world.
Some will come with deeper character tragedies, while others carry significant secrets that may potentially change the entire perspective for fans about curses, clans, and hidden motives. As allegiances change and new foes arise, no one is prepared for the mayhem these players will unleash. Here are the 8 new characters from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 that fans aren't ready to meet.
Disclaimer: The list is not in any particular order, and it may include spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Naoya Zenin, Angel, and 6 other new characters from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 fans aren't prepared to meet
1) Naoya Zenin
Naoya Zenin is a terrifying figure in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, personifying excessive pride and rigid nobility of the Zen'in family. Being the youngest son of Naobito, he was trained to become powerful and superior. He especially finds himself superior to female sorcerers such as Maki, whom he insults for not having cursed energy.
Equipped with Projection Sorcery and a Domain Expansion that pins down enemies, Naoya's arrogance finds its equal when Maki demonstrates her strength, shattering his delusions. Becoming a bitter, cursed spirit fixated on establishing dominance, he's an adversary viewers won't soon forget.
2) Hana Kurusu (Angel)
Hana Kurusu stands out among the new faces in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, who shares her body with the ancient sorcerer Angel, a kind but exceptionally strong spirit from the Heian period. Gifted with Angel's Technique Extinguishment, she can render any cursed technique useless—barriers, seals, and cursed objects—making her an essential role to play in the Culling Game.
Even with her amazing abilities, such as flying and curse-suppression, Hana is motivated by a sympathetic desire to save, not kill.
3) Hiromi Higuruma
Hiromi Higuruma is a standout addition in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, who is revealed to be a former defense attorney who became a sorcerer during the Culling Game arc. A genius-level mind and an utmost sense of justice characterize him—he used to struggle to clear innocent clients before gaining cursed powers in frustration with legal inadequacies.
His Domain Expansion, named Deadly Sentencing, entangles enemies in a courtroom in which his shikigami Judgeman dispenses sentences that can drain cursed energy or worse.
4) Hajime Kashimo
Hajime Kashimo is among the new characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 who will unsettle many with his sheer hunger for combat. A legendary sorcerer of 400 years ago, Kashimo lived only for battles against formidable foes.
Afflicted with a terminal disease, he made a pact with Kenjaku to become an accursed item, so that he would be reincarnated centuries down the line to oppose Sukuna, the most powerful sorcerer ever. His arrival signifies that an old power fueled only by fighting will now be roaming among contemporary sorcerers.
5) Kinji Hakari
The rebellious attitude and sheer power distinguish Kinji Hakari from conventional sorcerers. A third-year student who had repeated a year in junior high, Hirari fought against the conservative jujutsu higher-ups and was suspended for beating up one of them.
Instead of being eliminated, he resorted to operating an illegal fight club, which makes him unpredictable and formidable. His unconventional tactics will introduce fresh tension to the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.
6) Fumihiko Takaba
Fumihiko Takaba's unpredictable personality and bizarre cursed style introduce an element of absurdity, concealing an unexpectedly dark history. Takaba was a cold and aloof child, and that drove him to utilize humor as a connection between people.
Despite becoming a comedian himself, he could never find genuine partners to perform alongside. This sad and comedic paradox encompasses his uncanny presence. This places him among the newly introduced characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season that fans are not ready to see.
7) Reggie Star
Reggie Star is one of the new characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, who is going to disrupt the equilibrium with his smartness and strategy. Unlike brute curse users, he controls situations in his favor, pulling strings from behind in the Culling Game.
His contract-based method, which enables him to re-create receipts into tangible objects, makes him a wild card in combat. His composed attitude conceals a mind that schemes constantly for leverage over friend and enemy alike. Reggie Star is one of the new characters fans aren't ready to encounter.
8) Chizuru Hari
Chizuru Hari's irresponsible personality brings a surprising element of risk into the Culling Game Arc. Chizuru joins Reggie Star's team and does not hesitate to attack Megumi Fushiguro when talks break down.
Despite being thrown off a building twice and battered by Megumi’s shikigami, Chizuru shows relentless persistence until his final clash ends in his brutal defeat. His short yet chaotic role makes him one of the new faces in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is about to unravel the darkest twists fans have seen in this series because of the upcoming characters. With Naoya Zenin's pride and Hajime Kashimo's long desire for battle, it will be a different kind of menace to push fan favorite sorcerers to all-new heights.
With their motives, bizarre powers, and dark pasts, these characters will create conflicts that reach way past curses. By introducing these characters in the story, no one will watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 unshaken.
Related links:
- Latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 update disappoints fans
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 3's Yuji visual leaves fans convinced it'll have "the perfect end"
- How many Jujutsu Kaisen episodes are there?