A Boruto theory all but confirms Sarada's new teacher (and it's not Kakashi)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is progressing steadily, with the upcoming chapter scheduled to be released on January 18, 2024. At the time being, Boruto, Kawaki, and Sarada seem to be in the middle of a sensitive situation. To make things worse, the manga series also introduced new enemies.

These enemies identify themselves as the Divine Tree. They are fragments of the Ten Tail chakra that received consciousness and awareness by sealing certain shinobis. Luckily, Boruto trained quite hard during the time skip, and Sasuke ensured that he taught the young genius everything he knew about the Uchiha clan techniques.

One question that others seem to ask is - who trained Sarada Uchiha during the time skip? This has not been revealed in the manga yet. However, fans have reason to believe this has been foreshadowed in the manga well in advance.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. Additionally, this article explores fan theories and is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Theory suggests a legendary Sannin might have trained Sarada during the time skip

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

There are numerous candidates when we think of this position. Sarada is a top-notch shinobi and a quick learner, but fans have not seen the Uchiha prodigy fight or show her skills yet, making it harder to predict who her teacher is. However, there seems to be a set of clues that were shown in the earlier stages of the manga, which could give us a hint of who Sarada’s teacher could be.

During the earlier stages of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, a chapter was dedicated to characters collecting ninja cards. These cards had different rarities depending on who the card was modeled on.

For example, a common rarity card would feature shinobis like Anko and Shizune. Meanwhile, the SSR rarity (Super Super Rare) cards would feature some of the best shinobis, like Minato Namikaze, Naruto Uzumaki, and Orochimaru.

Boruto had Sasuke as his card. He also had a Naruto card, but he traded it with Kawaki to get the Minato Namikaze card. If we take a look at the time skip, it was Sasuke who had trained the young genius.

Furthermore, the protagonist also learned one of the most technically challenging moves created by Minato Namikaze - Flying Raijin. Similarly, Sarada Uchiha got the SSR rarity Orochimaru card.

Fans believe that this was a way of foreshadowing Sarada’s mentor in the time skip. Assuming Orochimaru trained Sarada Uchiha, we can expect some of the most impressive shinobi techniques from her.

While it might be far-fetched, it isn’t altogether impossible to assume that Sarada could have learned to use Sage Mode as well. Given just how much the younger generation is progressing in combat, we can expect the same from Sarada.

That being said, it is important to note that this is merely a fan theory, and only time will confirm whether or not the theory is true. Until then, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the next Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter to come out, which might shed some light on this matter.

