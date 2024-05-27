A Chinese Naruto game does justice to Madara's Susanoo in a way Pierrot couldn't

A Naruto game released exclusively in China is now gaining much traction from fans of Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus, mainly due to its stunning gameplay and captivating animation.

A cutscene of Madara Uchiha's battle against the Shinobi Alliance in the Fourth Great Ninja War in the Naruto game recently went viral on social media, as fans were spellbound upon witnessing just how beautifully the game managed to portray such a monumental moment of the franchise.

Arguably, one of the most standout moments from the cutscene was when Madara used his Susanoo against his opponents. This scene was so perfectly animated that it left fans wishing that the Naruto game was global.

How the Naruto game outdid Studio Pierrot in terms of animation?

The Naruto Mobile game is a free Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game that Namco Bandai Games made in collaboration with Tencent Games. The plot of the game starts with the first episode of the original Naruto anime and even continues up to the events of the Boruto series. While the game was a massive success, it wasn't made global and was released exclusively in China.

As such, Naruto fans were reasonably upset with the fact that the game was released only in China, especially due to its stunning graphics and animation quality.

Many illustrations and cutscenes from the Naruto game have since gone viral on social media, as they gained a lot of traction from the fanbase, who were spellbound upon witnessing their favorite characters being animated in a near-flawless fashion.

Madara Uchiha in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Recently, a cutscene from the game, which saw Madara Uchiha battling against the Shinobi Alliance in the Fourth Great Ninja War, made rounds on the Internet due to its flawless animation of the monumental fight, especially the moment when Madara utilized his Susanoo against his opponents. It caused quite a stir in the Naruto fandom, who were mesmerized upon witnessing Madara's Susanoo being animated in the game.

In fact, it can be argued that the Naruto game outdid Studio Pierrot in terms of animation, especially when it came to Madara's Susanoo, as the former managed to capture its essence and magnificence perfectly in a short cutscene.

On the other hand, Studio Pierrot garnered mixed reactions from the fans regarding their animation of Naruto's Fourth Great Ninja War arc, as many considered it to be quite underwhelming and claimed that the studio couldn't do justice to the manga.

How fans reacted to Madara's Susanoo in the Naruto game

Madara as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Naruto fandom was left in awe after witnessing the stunning graphics of Madara's cutscene in the game. Many fans were upset that a game of such high quality was made available only to Chinese players, while some claimed that the cutscene perfectly portrayed what the Naruto anime could have been like if it had a higher budget.

"Naruto mobile not being global is sin", one fan wrote.

"Why do mobile games always have insane animations", another chimed in.

"Imagine what Naruto could have been if we had a higher budget", wrote another.

Fans also claimed that if the Naruto anime was animated in the same manner as the game, it would have a much larger fanbase. In contrast, others continued to express their disappointment at the game not being available globally.

"If the episodes were animated like this maybe I would've been a bigger fan", one fan said.

"It genuinely pi*ses me off that this game isn’t global", another fan expressed.

"They should make more of this", said another.

