A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 will be released on June 25, 2023. The most recent episode, Stinger Removal with Kuga-kun, showed Makado and Komaki finally arrive to annul Ichiro and Shiori's ceremony. They informed the duo that Ichiro's feelings may be due to the stinger.

Komaki, another islander, confessed that he liked Shiori and wished she would return and marry him. The episode also revealed Shiori and Ichiro starting to worry, as the ceremony day drew closer, that Ichiro's feelings might be changed by the stinger.

However, as the episode came to a close and the stinger was removed, everyone was caught aback by Ichiro's affection for Shiori. Needless to say, fans are now anxiously awaiting the release of A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 to find out what happens next.

In A Galaxy Next Door episode 12, Ichiro and Shiori will go on a date

Release date and time, where to watch A Galaxy Next Door episode 12

The final episode of A Galaxy Next Door will air on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will be titled Fireworks with the Princess, and Tokyo MX and BS11 will broadcast A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 in Japan.

For fans living outside of Asia, A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Medialink has also obtained the rights to air the anime show in Asia and Oceania (aside from Australia and New Zealand) and will stream A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 on the Ani-One YouTube channels, Amazon Prime Video, and Bilibili.

The release dates for A Galaxy Next Door episode 12 are stated below, according to the different regions and time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 9:30 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:30 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:30 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:30 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2:00 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

A quick recap of A Galaxy Next Door episode 11

Episode 11 of A Galaxy Next Door began with Makado and Komaki, the two islanders, returning to break up Ichiro and Shiori's ceremony by extracting the stinger from within Ichiro with Yobi forceps. As Makado and Komaki were both introduced and informed about the forceps, they warned Ichiro and Shiori, suggesting that Ichiro's love for Shiori may be impacted by the stinger, and if the stringer were removed, he could fall out of love with her.

Further, Komaki also displayed a piece of Yobi and asked Shiori to return to the island, but Shiori declined. Following that, Komaki was spotted with Shiori the next day. The former hoped that Shiori would return to the island and marry him. Shiori, on the other hand, asked him the reason for it. However, following their conversation, Shiori was afraid that Ichiro would not love her once the ceremony was through, now that Komaki had warned her.

The next day, both Shiori and Ichiro were dressed for the ceremony. As the ceremony began, Ichiro drank island sake, prompting the stinger to erupt from his brain, which Shiroi removed. As Shiori removed the stringer, Ichiro saw recollections of his memories that why he loves Shiori, and he gradually felt their relationship weaken. Meanwhile, Shiori was afraid that she would now lose Ichiro.

However, to everyone's surprise, as soon as Ichiro finished his remembrance, he confessed his love for Shiori. As Ichiro confessed his love, Shiori cried with relief, knowing that Ichiro's love was not affected by the stinger. As the events unfolded, Komaki looked unhappy and was carried away by Makado.

What to expect from A Galaxy Next Door episode 12?

Following the conclusion of the previous episode, it has now been established that Ichiro's love for Shiori was not motivated by the stinger. Thus, fans will see Shiori and Ichiro go on a date in the upcoming A Galaxy Next Door episode 12. But first, Shiori will go shopping, where she will meet Chihiro, who will assist her with her shopping.

The upcoming episode will also see Ichiro seek out his ex-assistant Sano's advice on appropriate attire for his forthcoming date. Sano will then assist Ichiro with the same. Fans will also get to witness Chihiro declare her feelings for Ichiro to Shiori in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

