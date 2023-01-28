A Galaxy Next Door's 2nd promo video reveals additional cast, release date, and more

The television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gido Amagakure’s A Galaxy Next Door manga released a second promotional video for the series on Friday, January 29. Released through their official website, the promotional video reveals and previews the series’ opening theme, as well as confirming an April 8 premiere.

A Galaxy Next Door is a seinen romantic comedy series published by Kodansha in their Good! Afternoon magazine. Its protagonist Ichirou Kuga is a teenage boy who struggles to support his two younger siblings following their father’s death. The series follows Kuga’s life and how it changes when his new manga assistant, Shiori Goshiki, declares them to be engaged and married.

The second promotional video for A Galaxy Next Door has confirmed an April 8 premiere date for its pilot episode. The series is directed by Ruichi Kimura at Asahi Production studios, with Gigaemon Ichikawa being in charge of the series’ scripts. Yasuka Otaki is helming character designs for the anime adaptation.

Amagakure first launched the manga in April 2020, with Kodansha USA now set to release it in English in the coming months. Kodansha handles Japanese publications of both compilation volumes and regularly serialized chapters as well. In addition to the anime premiere, a live-action series inspired by the story is set to premiere on April 3.

The currently announced cast, including latest announcements from the most recent promotional video, includes the following:

Taku Yashiro as Ichiro Kuga

Yu Wakui as Shiori Goshiki

Rina Endo as Machi Kuga

Maria Naganawa as Fumio Kuga

Rie Takahashi as Chihiro Ibusuki

Tomokazu Sugita as Masahiro Morikuni

Yoko Hikasa as Momoka Morikuni

The latest promotional video also featured the series’ opening theme, which will be “Tonari Awase” by Chinatsu Matsumoto. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, likely with a time delay between Japanese broadcast and international availability. This has been a trend with their recent simulcast properties, and will likely continue with A Galaxy Next Door.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX at 1:30 am JST on April 9, 2023, which will translate to a release sometime during the afternoon and evening of April 8 for most international audiences. Select regions will instead see the series premiere in the extremely early morning hours of April 9, as Japanese audiences will.

