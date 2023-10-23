A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 release date and time

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 will be aired this Friday, October 27, around 8:30 am PT worldwide. In the upcoming installment, the protagonist stands at a pivotal moment as he’s on the verge of solidifying an alliance. His persuasive efforts have successfully brought Romatica to his side, potentially averting a catastrophic future scenario.

However, it's important to note that he is still on a journey to meet other individuals from his memory, and the task of gaining their trust and forging effective collaborations remains at the bottom. The challenges ahead are undeniable, but Desir remains steadfast in his determination not to let this precious second chance slip through his fingers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manhwa spoilers for A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special series.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4: Everything we know so far

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 release dates and timings for all regions

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 will be released first in Japan on Saturday, October 28, at 12:00 am JST. The episode will eventually be released worldwide after being embedded with English subtitles thirty minutes later.

See below for the release dates and timings for A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Friday, October 27 8:30 am Central Time Friday, October 27 10:30 am Eastern Time Friday, October 27 11:30 am British Summer Time Friday, October 27 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, October 27 9 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, October 27 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, October 28 2 am Philippines Time Friday, October 27 11:30 pm Brazil Time Friday, October 27 12:30 pm

Where to watch A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other major streaming giants have yet to add A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special to their extensive libraries. However, fans worldwide can rely on Crunchyroll, as it is the only platform to stream the series globally, and that too in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 3: A brief recap

Professor Brigitte tried her best to enroll Desir in the alpha class, but the nobles unanimously opposed the idea of giving a commoner such an advantage. Romantica, who was frustrated for ending up in beta class, was approached by Doneta Hadoon, one of the students from the alpha class, who wanted her to join his elite party.

Doneta even confessed his feelings for her after giving her an expensive gift. This proposal immensely moved Romantica, but she soon got another offer to join a party by Desir, which she rejected instantly. However, the latter gave her a letter and asked her to reconsider. After opening the letter, Romantica was extremely terrified.

Filled with anger, Romantica rushed to confront Desir but was diverted by a tournament between Pram Schnaizer and an alpha-class student. Despite her anger, Pram’s adorable appearance captivated her, and she watched the match unfold. Pram, wielding a sword twice his size, fought valiantly but ultimately lost the match.

When his opponent tried to continue the assault, Desir stopped in to save him, at the cost of taking a hit to his right arm. Pram later thanked Desir and, as a gesture of gratitude, applied band-aids to his arm.

After Pram left, Desir confided in Romantica, revealing her father’s commoner-to-noble transformation, a secret known to the upper nobles, explaining her beta-class status. Desir proposed that Romantica join his party, and after learning that Pram would be a part of the team, she agreed.

What to expect from A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 is titled “Forming a Party.” Given the obvious title, fans can expect Desir to start from scratch again at the Hebrion Academy by forming a new party. However, this time, he has to make sure he won’t repeat his past mistakes that doomed the future of the entire world and pushed it to extinction.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 4 will likely see Desir encounter more familiar faces and plan things accordingly. Though the ultimate goal is to defeat Boromir Napolitan, he first has to solidify his ground by ensuring that he and others are strong enough to face what comes for them three years from now.

Stay tuned for more A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special anime and manhwa updates as 2023 progresses.

