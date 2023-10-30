A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5 release date and time

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5 will be aired this Friday, October 27, at around 8:30 am PT worldwide. With the latest installment, Desir has finally registered his party for the ranking tournament. To Romantica's surprise, Desir had a lot up his sleeve, as his ultimate goal of entering the competition was to rise from Beta to Alpha.

After Desir initiated the training, he delved deeper into understanding Pram and discovered the reason behind employing a heavier sword in combat, unlike the iconic rapier, using which, he becomes one of the skilled swordsmen in the future. The next episode will explore Parm's past, and fans are excited to see what the installment brings to the table.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manhwa spoilers for A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special series.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 5: Everything we know so far

Release dates and timings for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5

Expand Tweet

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5 will first be released in Japan on Sunday, November 5, at 12:00 am JST. As per the schedule, the episode will be distributed 30 minutes later to fans worldwide via the pertinent streaming platforms.

Below are the release dates and timings for A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 5 for all regions with the corresponding time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, November 4 8:30 am Central Time Saturday, November 4 10:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, November 4 11:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, November 4 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 4 9 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, November 4 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, November 5 2 am Philippines Time Saturday, November 4 11:30 pm Brazil Time Saturday, November 4 12:30 pm

Where to watch A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special episode 5

Fans worldwide can stream A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5 and all the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll. They can enjoy the title exclusively in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

Other major streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have yet to add the series to their massive anime catalog.

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 4: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

With Romantica and Parm, Desir headed to Professor Briggite's office to register his party for the ranking competition, an impromptu decision that surprised both his teammates. Brigitte explained the intricate ranking system to them and how the winning parties would battle in the Shadow Word.

Later, Desir escorted Romantica and Parm to the allotted room given to the three of them as a training space, which was frighteningly infested with lots of rats. However, they eventually managed to clean and renovate the room.

After the training began, Desir discovered Romantica's inability to freely manipulate her Wind-based magic, so he taught her a technique that could potentially help her. Desir later discovered that the reason Parm used a sword twice his size was due to the hatred he developed towards his father.

Desir further learned that Parm's father, a noble-born man, left his wife when she was sick and bequeathed a rapier to his son. The next day, for some reason, Desir wished to have a thorough look at Parm's rapier. However, to the former's surprise, he sold it to a local merchant.

What to expect from A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5

Expand Tweet

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5 is titled Rapier. The upcoming episode is expected to see Desir retrieve the titular rapier sword that belongs to Parm from the merchants, who appeared to be conniving and evil. Desir's strong reaction to Parm selling his weapon hints that the latter must retain the rapier, or else the future could be negatively impacted.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime and manhwa series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.