A Sign of Affection anime: Oushi x Itsuomi rivalry divides the fandom 

The anime fandom is buzzing with excitement following the recent release of the second episode of A Sign of Affection. The episode not only depicts Yuki acknowledging her romantic feelings for Itsuomi but also introduces a new character, Yuki's childhood friend, Ashioki Oushi.

Oushi's inclusion in the narrative adds new elements of intrigue as the episode unveils various facets of his personality and explores his relationship with the female protagonist, Yuki. Following this development, viewers are now discussing the potential rivalry between Oushi and the male protagonist, Itsuomi, as hinted in the second episode.

A Sign of Affection episode 2 sparks mixed reactions regarding Oushi and Itsuomi as the fandom begins taking sides

While the A Sign of Affection anime hasn't officially confirmed Oushi's rivalry with Itsuomi yet, the second episode dropped subtle hints of a potential clash between the two characters. The interactions between them in episode 2, along with Oushi's conversations with Yuki, strongly suggest an upcoming rivalry between Ashioki Oushi and Itsuomi Nagi.

Towards the end of episode 2, Oushi and Itsuomi share a seemingly ordinary stare, but the presence of an underlying hostility in their brief interaction fuels discussions of rivalry between them among fans. While some fans cheer for Oushi, expressing their excitement, another faction voices their irritation with his character. This leads to debates in the A Sign of Affection fandom regarding the upcoming rivalry.

Oushi and Yuki in ASign of Affection anime (Image via Ajia-do)

Oushi debuted in A Sign of Affection's episode 2 following Yuki's encounter with Itsuomi in the cafeteria, where a brief but sweet encounter between the two protagonists ensues. Subsequently, Yuki sits down with her best friend, Rin when the latter notices Oushi staring at them from above.

As Yuki notices him, the new character inquires about Itsuomi and their earlier interaction. A friend of Oushi enters the scene and shows interest in the two girls, to which Oushi immediately discourages him by mentioning Yuki's hearing impairment.

The episode also highlights Oushi's proficiency in sign language, prompting Rin to wonder about the guy putting in the effort to learn the language. This suggests his keenness to communicate more effectively with Yuki.

A Clash of Personalities: Oushi vs. Itsuomi

During Oushi's interaction with Izumi, it’s revealed that he has been communicating only with Yuki through sign language thus far. His concern for Yuki's safety becomes apparent as he expresses how deaf individuals can easily find themselves in risky situations, emphasizing how they should stay within their comfort and safe zone for this reason.

In a subsequent encounter with Yuki at the cafeteria, Oushi's unique sign language approach drew Yuki's attention, reflecting his concerns for his childhood friend.

Yuki and Itsuomi in A Sign of Affection anime (Image via Ajia-do)

During the same scene, Oushi expressed his reservations about Yuki attending college, considering it to be beyond her comfort zone.

Nevertheless, Itsuomi displays an interest in Yuki and her curiosity about the outside world. While Yuki interacts with Oushi in the cafeteria, Itsuomi enters and pats Yuki's head in front of Oushi. This gesture doesn't sit well with Oushi as he cautions Yuki about Itsuomi, advising her not to get ahead of herself.

Fans reaction to this potential rivalry

Fan reactions to Oushi's entrance in A Sign of Affection anime (Screencaps via X)

While some fans are thrilled about Oushi's entrance into the anime and his concerns for his childhood friend, another segment of the fandom, who support Itsuomi and Yuki, view Oushi as an obstacle that might come between the two protagonists.

Fan reactions to Oushi and Itsuomi (Screencaps via X)

A major section of the fanbase is captivated by his striking character design, while manga reader viewers caution anime-only fans about his toxic personality traits. Some fans even label him as an ableist and criticize his unjust treatment of Yuki, drawing comparisons to Itsuomi's behavior and claiming it to be more appropriate.

On the flip side, another segment critiques Itsuomi's character, describing him as bland and uninteresting. They also find faults in his treatment of Yuki.

The source of Oushi's jealousy and possessiveness, whether rooted in concern for his childhood friend or extending beyond the bounds of simple friendship, remains unspecified in the current narrative of the A Sign of Affection anime. However, a clash between the two characters is highly likely to unfold in future episodes.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2024.