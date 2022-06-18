Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 - Raido’s confession to Aharen

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Episode 12 is the final episode of Season 1. There was a lot to look forward to in this episode, including what Raido said to Aharen that made her cry, which remained a mystery that was not revealed even in Episode 11. The finale, however, provided answers to all of the questions.

Episode 12 of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai is titled It's a Match, Huh?. This article will briefly summarize the finale of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai by dividing it into three separate narratives.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 It's a Match, Huh? Highlights

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 : Masaki challenges Raido for a duel

Oshiro going so far because of how much she cares for Aharen was a very cute way to displaying how strong their bond was for the final episode. I really enjoyed how this moment played out as it fleshed out both Oshiro and Raiden's internal feelings and relationship towards Reina

Masaki knows more about Aharen than Raido, but she is unaware of Aharen's strong senses, which causes the latter to become aware of people keeping an eye on her. Masaki was bothered by the event on the camping trip. Initially, Masaki misinterpreted things when Aharen told her that she was not dating Raido.

Presuming that Raido has broken Aharen’s heart, Masaki wanted to challenge the former to a martial arts duel. However, as Raido was inexperienced in combat, she proposed to play reversi. Whilst playing the game, Masaki told Raido how much she cares about Aharen, and won’t let anything happen to her.

Thus series has such a great cast of characters you will instantly fall in love with.

The chemistry between Aharen and Raido is one of the show's strongest attributes,They compliment and bounce off each other so well..It just works so well.Thus series has such a great cast of characters you will instantly fall in love with.

A brief flashback took viewers back to Masaki's first meeting with Aharen and how the latter inspired the former. The conditions of the game’s outcome were simple: if Raido loses, he has to forget about Aharen. Raido didn't want to lose Aharen, so he began to turn the tables when the chances seemed stacked against him.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 Raido and Aharen like each other

I need season 2 of Aharen san expeditiously

After Aharen interrupted Masaki and Raido’s reversi duel, she explained what happened back then. Raido confessed his feelings to Aharen, but the latter was startled so she kissed the former and ran away without giving an answer. However, Aharen finally accepted Raido’s proposal and even openly professed her feelings towards the latter.

Later, Saito and Ishikawa appeared out of nowhere, as they were hiding and eavesdropping on Aharen and Raido’s conversation from the beginning, to know the outcome of their confession. Everyone was happy for Raido and Aharen, including Masaki, as she was finally free from her misconception

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 Celebration

Aharen and Raido are finally a couple, a moment everyone has been waiting for since the beginning of the series. As Aharen’s boyfriend, Raido started dwelling in his own imagination, thinking about how they would behave as a couple. Out of the blue, Aharen hands over a letter to Raido and tells the latter that she will be waiting for him.

^•°•Reina°•^ @mesounex Aharen san and Raido kun always been close to each other and supporting each other with fun, respect and love is the most precious friendship and Love!!!!!



Aharen san and Raido kun always been close to each other and supporting each other with fun, respect and love is the most precious friendship and Love!!!!! I'm about to faint like momo sensei!!!!

Aharen was preparing tea and also made some mouth-watering delicacies in the school’s unused tea room. Raido began conjuring up scenarios in his head, but as usual, everything turned out differently than he had anticipated. He later came to know that Aharen had invited everyone, including their Sensei too.

Everyone enjoyed the tea and the delicacies, and as the curtain started falling, Aharen and Raido reminisced about all the major events that happened in their lives. They promised each other that even if they end up in different classes next year, they will still be together no matter what.

