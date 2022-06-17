Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 release date, what to expect, and more

With each episode of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, the bond between Raido and Aharen gets stronger. Spending more time with Raido brought Aharen out of her shell, and the latter became more confident as she didn’t hesitate to speak her mind in front of the former.

Episode 11 of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai revolved around Raido and Aharen going on an unusual date that they weren’t aware of. Although they haven’t reached the starting point of their relationship, as the story progresses, fans will witness a new addition to the list of the best rom-com couples.

When will Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 be released?

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 will be released on June 18, 2022. Fans can watch the episode on the popular streaming platform Crunchyroll worldwide.

The series is also available on Bilibilli and Netflix, but only for a few regions. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 10:25 AM PDT

Central time: 12:25 PM CDT

Eastern time: 1:25 AM EDT

British time: 5:25 PM GMT

Indian time: 10:55 PM IST

European time: 7:25 PM CEST

Australian time: 02:55 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 1:25 PM PHT

Japanese time: 2:25 AM JST

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 11 recap

In Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 11, winter has already begun, and Raido is surprised to see the unusual snowfall. As he was about to enter the school, he came across a giant snowman with an igloo bottom that knocked him over. Raido started making imaginary things up in his mind and was about to leave that area, but Aharen’s voice stopped him out of the blue.

After spending most of the time with Aharen, Raido was familiarized with the former’s bizarre choices and taste, so he got used to the unusual snowman igloo. However, things quickly escalated when Aharen dressed up as a maid to serve Raido breakfast in her makeshift cafe. With her tendency to do everything exuberantly, she gave Raido an experience that can be equated to a 5-star restaurant.

With her frozen shoulders, Aharen couldn't move properly, so Raido suggested she could get help from the nurse's office. However, they found no one present in the nurse's office, and after seeing Aharen in that condition, Raido offered to help. Raido began stretching Aharen’s hands, but in the process, he too got tired.

Aharen offered help to Raido by walking on his back, which caused the latter to drift off in no time. She tried to kiss Raido but could not do so, as the nurse’s sudden arrival interrupted her plans. Later, they went to a sushi restaurant tagged alongside Sato and Ishikawa, as Aharen’s stomach was growling with hunger.

Raido is aware of Aharen’s huge appetite, but he is worried about the latter as she keeps stuffing the samples that every food vendor is offering her. Crossing their paths with Futaba and Atsushi, Aharen finally realized that she was on a date.

What can be expected from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12?

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 1 Episode 12 is titled "It's a Match, Huh?" In the final moments of Episode 11, it was seen that Mitsuki Ooshiro was undertaking swordsman training to challenge someone with immense dedication. For now, it can be assumed by the title of Episode 12 that she will challenge someone to a battle. That mysterious somebody could be Raido.

