My Dress-Up Darling Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Dress-Up Darling will air its last episode shortly as the anime series has confirmed it will feature a total of 12 episodes. While no announcement was made about an upcoming season, fans are hopeful since the manga is continuing its run and CloverWorks has enough material to air another season.

My Dress-Up Darling has a strict release schedule and based on that, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode 12 of the series.

My Dress-Up Darling episode 12 will drop on March 27, 2022

Japanese viewers can watch the latest episodes on Tokyo MX at 12:00 AM. The rest of the viewers can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. However, one must avail the paid services of the aforementioned OTT platform if they want to view the episode on the day of release. The episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for the upcoming episode across various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Time: 12:00 AM

Indian Time: 9:00 PM (March 27, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (March 27, 2022)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (March 27, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (March 27, 2022)

British Time: 4:00 PM (March 27, 2022)

My Dress-Up Darling episode 11 recap

Gojo and Marin decided to go to a manga cafe since it was quite hot outside, and they thought they could use this opportunity to just wind down and relax for a while.

Gojo was slightly uncomfortable given that the room was quite small and he was sitting pretty close to Marin. However, Marin introduced him to a new character from a manga series that she wanted to cosplay.

Gojo found that the designs were extremely simplified and that he had to come up with his own design. He then found himself in a Love Hotel because Marin needed a bed for the photoshoot. The two shared some awkward moments, and Marin, being the character that she is, teased Gojo whenever she got the opportunity to do so.

She wore the costume and since Shinju wasn’t around, Gojo was the designated photographer. Moments later, the duo found themselves in a situation that they didn’t really anticipate and the two were quite embarrassed when they reached home.

Fans are aching to see how these events will impact the duo’s relationship.

Edited by Prem Deshpande