10 anime characters like Tengen from Demon Slayer

In anime, Demon Slayer has charmed audiences with its storyline and characters, and one of the most striking is Tengen Uzui. With his big personality, flair, and exceptional combat skills, he is one to remember from the series. Where Tengen differs from the rest of the story's eccentric lineup, though, is nowhere near an isolated case of charisma.

Other anime characters share the same attributes, from stunning designs to their over-the-top personality and formidable abilities. These anime characters bring a sense of excitement to their respective storyline and, at the same time, embody a flair that makes them unforgettable.

Here are the ten anime characters with the same flamboyant traits as Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinions. Readers' discretion is advised.

1) Donquixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Donquixote Doflamingo of One Piece and Tengen Uzui of Demon Slayer show many similarities. Both are amazingly flamboyant in their manner and character. Doflamingo's overly flashy fashion, such as his signature pink feather coat and dramatized acts of over-the-top behavior, can be compared with Tengen's flashy appearance and confident demeanor.

Both characters possess strong charisma and assurance that makes them noticeable right away. This is what renders them memorable and impactful in their respective series. Strong, dominating, and strikingly visual, they come together under one bracket of style and impact.

2) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka Morow as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka and Tengen have a sort of flamboyance and over-the-top flair that keeps audiences glued with style overboard. More or less, Hisoka's clown-like appearance with his dashing and flamboyant nature mostly runs parallel to Tengen's bold and ostentatious feel of fashion to steal the show.

The huge aura of confidence between both characters makes them portray their abilities with the most dramatic flair. In addition to this, their fighting styles are top-notch and visually stunning, making Hisoka one of the anime characters similar to Tengan from Demon Slayer.

3) Gildarts Clive (Fairy Tail)

Gildarts Clive as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gildarts Clive is one of the strongest members of Fairy Tail, with quite outstanding charisma. His raw strength and imposing appearance in a fight make him one of his series' more remarkable characters. Much like Tengen, Gildarts shows a charismatic quality that is large and carefree, along with a style unremarkable to himself.

What makes him very similar to Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer is how he masters his abilities and earns himself a reputation as one of the strongest in Fairy Tail. It all resounds with the same energetic and formidable traits. This combination of personality and prowess is why Gildarts is a character similar to Tengen.

4) Killer Bee (Naruto)

Killer Bee as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's Killer Bee is a character dramatic in personality, an over-the-top rapper, and flashy in his fighting style. Although his main traits are his self-confidence and flamboyance in appearance, he's a character with a vibrant color palette. Bee's attitude and behavior, especially during fights, reflect his larger-than-life presence.

These traits make him stick out and come across as charismatic. That mix of vibrant personality and style draws parallels between Killer Bee and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.

5) Joseph Joestar (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Joseph Joestar as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Joseph Joestar has a flashier personality, more daring tactics, and a tendency to have a big presence; and similar to Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer, he is eccentric in his conduct and fashion. Both characters exude charismatic energy that speaks loudly to command one's attention and share a penchant for flair in performance.

Joseph's off-the-wall battle tactics and other unconventional methods in combat demonstrate the same blend of theatricality and bravado as Tengen. This mix of colorful personality and hard-won capability makes Joseph Joestar a character comparable to Tengen Uzui.

6) ⁠⁠Greed (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Greed as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has made his name through boldness, ambition, and a great craving for all the luxuries life can afford. As one of the Homunculi, there is pride and confidence within Greed since he always pursues what he feels belongs to him: wealth, power, or independence.

He fights hard and doesn't back away from powerful foes to protect his interests and friends. These traits make Greed similar to Tengen from Demon Slayer.

7) ⁠⁠Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

⁠⁠Satoru Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo of Jujutsu Kaisen is full of confidence and charisma. He is a man with extraordinarily great power, and whenever he uses his skills, it makes him look confident and easy to notice. His stylish appearance and iconic blindfold make him larger than life.

Gojo is playful and carefree, masking the dedication he has for his students and his mission. Gojo runs off a combo of strength and charm, making him noticeably outstanding, like Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.

8) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Reigen Arataka as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Arataka Reigen from Mob Psycho 100 is a confident character running himself as a self-proclaimed psychic even though he is devoid of any supernatural ability. Reigen is a master in wriggling himself out of the many dicey situations his profession puts him in since he can sweet-talk people with ease.

Barring this con-man persona he has amalgamated, he is genuinely attached to all his friends and clients. He goes out of his way to help them, sometimes against his better judgment. These characteristics make him similar to Tengen from Demon Slayer.

9) ⁠⁠Aikuro Mikisugi (Kill la Kill)

Aikuro Mikisugi as seen in anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Aikuro Mikisugi from Kill la Kill is identified by his dramatic actions and tricks. As a mentor figure, he can switch from his serious to playful side, taking eccentric to greater heights while displaying an almost ingenious, mysterious air.

This theatricality comes out with his exaggerated gestures and how he constantly sheds clothes, thus making his character more comical and interesting. All these show that Aikuro has the right mix of strength, style, and showmanship, making him similar to Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.

10) Brook (One Piece)

Brook as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Regardless of being a living skeleton, Brook in One Piece is full of life and music, which makes the crew humorous and lively. His fighting style involves an unusual combination of swordsmanship and music.

Brook displays an eccentric look mixed with bold fashion and confidence in his behavior. That is why he is one of the anime characters similar to Tengen from Demon Slayer.

Final thoughts

Tengen Uzui is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer for his flashy personality and brilliant fighting abilities, which he shares with several other anime characters. Each character in the series is a whirlpool of style and effect: from Donquixote Doflamingo's flashy fashion down to Hisoka Morow's dramatic flair and Gildarts Clive's charismatic strength.

