Top 6 anime to check out while waiting for Attack on Titan final series part 2

Attack on Titan Final season part 1 ended with a major cliffhanger and fans can't keep calm before the series' final installment arrives in January 2022. So, here is a list of anime you will adore if you like Attack in Titan. These ones will help you blow off some steam, and who knows, maybe get hooked onto another fantastic series.

Anime series you should check out before Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 releases

1) Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is similar to Attack on Titan in some ways and a masterpiece in its own right. Set in Amestris, a nation run by military forces under the dictator King Bradley, Edward Elric becomes the youngest state alchemist in history as he sets off with his brother Alphonse to find the philosopher's stone to restore their bodies.

While freedom is the central theme of the Attack on Titan series, Fullmetal Alchemist revolves around the essence of truth and knowledge. Both series also depict the hypocrisy and horror of war and racial oppression.

2) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a perfect example of "old is gold". One of the pioneers of the mecha anime genre, Neon Genesis is set in an apocalyptic world where the protagonist is training to fight against invasive beings called "Angels," threatening humanity just as the titans of Attack on Titan did.

Both series also share qualities like having protagonists with a martyr complex strengthened by an unhealthy dose of fatherly manipulation and nihilistic plot twists.

3) Vinland Saga

Attack on Titan shares more with Vinland Saga than just its production studio. Both series have historical settings, and a plot fueled both by personal vengeance and political powerplay. Both Eren and Thorfinn start off as naive, starry-eyed idealistic boys, before maturing into cynical, nihilistic men with dead stares and manbuns.

4) Demon Slayer

Almost every entry on this list starts off with dead family members and Demon Slayer is no exception. While this series varies from other entries in more than a few ways, if you're a fan of Attack on Titan's poignant drama and well animated high stakes face-offs, you'll love the Demon Slayer series as well.

With the second season of the series currently airing, what better time to watch it than now?

5) Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom's Koro sensei might remind us of Zeke Jaeger and the similarities do not end with their intentions. Like the titan-shifters in Attack on Titan, Koro is incredibly difficult to kill due to his almost indestructible nature, reflexes, and intelligence.

Students whose mission is to eliminate him are left to collect information on a dangerous creature and save humanity from destruction.

Though it is categorized as a science fiction comedy, anime fans swear by its poignant ending. Besides, it might be a good idea to watch something lighter before Attack on Titan final season part 2 hits us like a truck.

6) Seraph of the End

The final entry on this list, Seraph of the End, is set in a post-apocalyptic universe where the final remnants of humanity are forced into hiding while vampires, straight out of mythology, protect them in exchange for donated blood.

A dark fantasy, this series shares similarities with The Promised Neverland, although it gets a much better treatment than the former.

Seraph of the End is what the story of Attack on Titan might seem like from the perspective of Eldians living in Marley.

Attack on Titan is a behemoth among contemporary anime and few manage to be on par with it. With the series coming to an end and the manga already having reached its conclusion, anime watchers will definitely feel the lack of content. Luckily, 2022 will be a great year as we expect to get new seasons of great anime.

