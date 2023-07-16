Anime NYC 2023: Tickets, what to expect, and more

Anime NYC 2023 is a vibrant celebration of anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture. This exciting event offers a diverse range of activities, such as engaging panels, captivating screenings, interactive workshops, electrifying concerts, and thrilling gaming tournaments. Moreover, attendees have chances of meeting their beloved anime voice actors, talented artists, and imaginative creators.
Considered the largest anime convention in North America, Anime NYC will return to New York City for its sixth year on November 17-19, 2023, at the Javits Center. As such, the earlier announcements of the event promises an exciting weekend filled with otakus and weeaboos.
Anime NYC 2023 will take place in November
Schedule of Anime NYC 2023
The schedule for Anime NYC 2023 is yet to be released. However, one can expect an exciting lineup of events. In previous years, the convention boasted diverse panels covering anime production, manga publishing, and Japanese history. Attendees also enjoyed screenings of new anime and manga releases. As such, this year can also see similar events.
Tickets
Tickets for Anime NYC 2023 are currently on sale. There are options available for attendees, including 3-Day Badges priced at $125 and 1-Day Badges priced at $55. Additionally, VIP Tickets can be purchased, which offers several benefits like early access to the event, exclusive merchandise, and more.
Panels at Anime NYC 2023
As mentioned earlier, Anime NYC 2023 will offer a diverse selection of panels that cover various topics, ranging from anime production and manga publishing to Japanese history. These panels have previously showcased esteemed guests, including voice actors, artists, and creators.
For example, The Future of Anime panel delved into the latest trends in anime production and distribution last year. This engaging discussion explored the exciting developments shaping the industry. On the other hand, The Art of Manga panel gave insight into the intricate process behind creating manga.
Since Anime NYC offers a diverse range of panels that cater to both general interests and specific anime and manga titles, attendees can enjoy various events of popular series like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen for this year.
The previous year's event in 2022 featured panels dedicated to these beloved franchises. The same can also be expected this year as these three anime have had/are having successful runs this year.
Screenings at Anime NYC 2023
Anime NYC has a diverse selection of new anime and manga screenings. Over the years, these screenings have featured a range of both well-known and lesser-known titles. Moreover, some of the most popular screenings at Anime NYC have had a wide range of options that attendees thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated.
- World premieres: Anime NYC frequently showcases world premieres of new anime titles, offering attendees an extraordinary chance to revel in the cutting-edge and exceptional anime before its wider release. It presents a splendid opportunity to be among the first to witness the latest and most captivating creations from the world of anime.
- Rare screenings: Anime NYC not only showcases popular anime titles but also offers rare screenings of out-of-print anime. This presents a remarkable opportunity to discover unique and elusive anime that may be unavailable elsewhere.
- Special guests: Anime NYC often features special guests who join in the screening of anime. It presents a wonderful opportunity to meet and interact with your favorite voice actors and creators.
Workshops at Anime NYC 2023
Anime NYC provides a diverse range of workshops covering captivating topics like cosplay, anime art, and Japanese language. These engaging sessions serve as an excellent platform to acquire new skills while connecting with fellow fans.
Some of the most popular workshops at Anime NYC have included:
- Cosplay workshops: Designed to help individuals create their own unique cosplay costumes, it provides step-by-step guidance and instruction.
- Anime art workshops: The workshops teach participants how to skillfully create stunning anime characters and captivating backgrounds.
- Japanese language workshops: These are designed to provide participants with a solid foundation in the basics of the Japanese language.
Cosplay at Anime NYC 2023
Cosplay holds immense significance at Anime NYC. Throughout the weekend, visitors witness costumes that showcase remarkable creativity of the cosplayers. The event offers numerous opportunities for cosplay competitions while also providing the chance to leisurely explore the convention center and appreciate the imaginative endeavors of fellow fans.
To ensure a successful cosplay experience, follow these steps:
- Select a character that truly ignites your passion. This will fuel your motivation throughout the lengthy construction process.
- Commence early planning of your costume. Allotting ample time allows you to gather necessary materials, as well as perfect your makeup and hair techniques.
- Don't forget to embrace the joy!
Vendors at Anime NYC 2023
Anime NYC features a spacious vendor hall where attendees can indulge in their love for anime merchandise, manga, and delectable Japanese snacks. Moreover, numerous talented artists showcase and sell their unique creations.
Vendors at Anime NYC sell a wide variety of products, including:
- Anime merchandise: This includes everything from figures and posters to clothing and accessories.
- Manga: At Anime NYC, you'll find a wide selection of manga that caters to diverse preferences.
- Japanese snacks: Anime NYC has a wide variety of Japanese snacks, including candy, chips, and drinks.
- Art and accessories: Anime NYC features a diverse group of talented artists who showcase and sell their original artwork, including captivating paintings, intricate prints, and exquisite jewelry pieces.
Final thoughts
Anime NYC 2023 is expected to be a huge success, with over 50,000 fans attending the event in the previous year. The three-day convention would feature a wide variety of events, including panels, screenings, exhibits, and performances.
As such, fans would have the opportunity to meet their favorite voice actors, artists, and creators, and to shop for anime merchandise from a variety of vendors. So, for those who are in town or can make it to the venue, Anime NYC is a must-attend event for any fan of Japanese pop culture.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.