Anime-only fans rave over My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 while manga-readers call it season's worst

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 was released on Saturday, December 17, bringing with it a very polarizing episode amongst the series’ fanbase. Whereas anime-only fans praised the episode, manga readers and others familiar with the source material called it one of the season’s worst looking episodes yet.

While the series’ fanbase is typically divided on many key issues, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 has split them in a way that has rarely, if ever, been seen. It’s shocking to see how quickly these two sects of series fans will turn on each other over something as simple as the visual quality of an episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11’s momentous return overshadowed by poor animation quality

Fan reactions

🫧Treyvon🫧 @Treyv0n__ MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE 12 WENT CRAZYYYYYYY MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE 12 WENT CRAZYYYYYYY😩🔥🔥🔥🔥

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I seriously believe that was the worst looking episode in the whole series I seriously believe that was the worst looking episode in the whole series

If only one word could be used to describe the fanbase of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, it’s fickle. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 fully highlights the aforementioned fickleness of fans, with the fanbase split almost equally in half over the latest installment.

The episode continues off of the reveals of Dabi’s true identity as Toya Todoroki and the return of Best Jeanist, confirming that he is indeed alive beyond a shadow of a doubt. The episode also elaborates on how Best Jeanist survived, showing that he and Hawks planned to fool Dabi and the League of Villains from the start.

katerina 🌓🍂🔱☂️ @karpuzumbrella @RukasuMHA can yall not just enjoy the episode why does this happen every week @RukasuMHA can yall not just enjoy the episode why does this happen every week 😭

Shoto and Dabi (Toya) also continued their brotherly conflict, creating an exciting action sequence within the episode. The episode focused on these two major points, as well as revealing that Gigantomachia did indeed end up falling prey to the medicine slipped into his mouth after a prolonged period of time.

This culminated into My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11’s reveal that Mirio Togata, hero name Lemillion, had gotten his Quirk back thanks to Eri’s Rewind. This was revealed by having him show up on the battlefield, where his presence was instantly felt by the impact he made in helping to fight off enemy forces and cover the retreats of those who have been fighting.

MR SELF DESTRUCT @Fnt609392021

It wasn't because of the animation, it was because of everything else, and the only really good thing about the episode was dabi, shoto and mirio,

But apart from them, the rest of the episode seemed to me not very remarkable @RukasuMHA To be honest, this was a very meh episode, and no,It wasn't because of the animation, it was because of everything else, and the only really good thing about the episode was dabi, shoto and mirio,But apart from them, the rest of the episode seemed to me not very remarkable @RukasuMHA To be honest, this was a very meh episode, and no, It wasn't because of the animation, it was because of everything else, and the only really good thing about the episode was dabi, shoto and mirio, But apart from them, the rest of the episode seemed to me not very remarkable

Mab @Mab137_ @RukasuMHA probably in the entire fall lineup @RukasuMHA probably in the entire fall lineup

Leeyah Jazmine @leeyahjazmine That mha episode was great glad that Lemillion is back in action #MyHeroAcademia That mha episode was great glad that Lemillion is back in action #MyHeroAcademia

For fans who enjoyed the episode, this moment of Mirio’s return was undoubtedly the highlight. He was a fan-favorite almost immediately upon his introduction, making the harrowing loss of his Quirk in the Shie Hassaikai arc much more impactful. For these same fans to see him return in full fashion as if nothing had changed was nothing short of a treat.

However, this extends only to anime-only fans, with manga readers and those familiar with the source material aware this would happen. As a result, the rose-colored glasses anime-only fans are wearing seem to be unpleasant for manga readers. Likewise, the manga readers are primarily complaining about and critiquing the episode.

Moon @MoonNintendo1 Read the Manga and I'm still sitting up here crying grown man tears for seeing Lemillion today back in action #MyHeroAcademia Read the Manga and I'm still sitting up here crying grown man tears for seeing Lemillion today back in action #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/sDz8YSG1ZQ

Manga readers are primarily pointing to the animation quality of the episode as their biggest issue. While not an awfully animated episode, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 is a low point for the season.

This difference in quality is only exacerbated when compared with the quality of Studio Bones’ other currently airing project, Mob Psycho 100 III. This only furthers the points made by manga readers on the episode’s quality.

