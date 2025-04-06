Anne Shirley episode 1: The Cuthberts open their home to Anne whose new life at Green Gables begins

Anne Shirley episode 1 dropped on Saturday, April 05, 2025, and served as a great introduction to The Answer Studio's rendition of the original novel. The episode brought into focus the series' protagonist, the cheerful and extremely imaginative redhead Anne Shirley.

A mistake led to her reaching Matthew and Marilla Cuthberts' home, who were looking to adopt. Instead of a boy, they received little Anne. While the former was taken up by her, Marilla was apprehensive and sought to return her. However, a change in perspective led to the old woman accepting the girl.

Thus begins Anne Shirley's new life at the stunningly gorgeous Green Gables, a place which promises to bring her family, love, and lots of growth.

Anne Shirley episode 1 highlights

Anne Shirley episode 1 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled It's Such An Interesting World, Anne Shirley episode 1 began with a first look at the redhead Anne Shirley. Descending a series of steps, Ms. Spencer tells the little girl about the people she was going to live with - the Cuthberts, a pair of siblings living in Green Gables, a place surrounded by trees and blooming flowers. The idea excited Anne, to be living on Prince Edward island.

A train journey later, Anne finds herself waiting at the station for a Mr. Cuthbert. Choosing to wait outside than in the station waiting room, the redhead took in the sights, fueling her "scope of imagination." At last, Matthew Cuthbert arrived and was surprised to see Anne. The little girl was overjoyed at seeing him, revealing that she had planned to sleep under a white cherry tree had he not come for her.

Anne Shirley episode 1 then proceeds to glimpse Marilla Cuthbert. Matthew and she had planned on adopting an orphan boy to help them with house chores, given that they were aged now. Unlike recent news that had spread of an orphan girl harming her adoptive family, Marilla was sure that her child would definitely be different. Meanwhile, Matthew and Anne get even closer.

Anne and Marilla (Image via The Answer Studio)

The old man had taken Anne on the scenic route to Green Gables, the girl excitedly marvelling at the place's beauty. Before long, they arrived at the house but were greeted by a disappointed Marilla, who was expecting a boy. Realizing the situation, Anna burst into tears. Somewhat consoling her, dinner was served, and Anne was shown to her bedroom. But it seems Matthew wanted to keep her.

The next morning, Anne Shirley episode 1 showed the bubbly girl back to her old self. She impressed Marilla by washing the dishes and soon they were headed out to likely send Anne back to the asylum. But hearing Anne's history en route changed Marilla's mind, and she ended up taking the girl back home to Matthew. Thus, they decided that they were going to keep her.

It looked especially daunting in Marilla's eyes, given that she had never raised a child before, let alone a girl. But the pair of siblings were open to it and were willing to let it play out. After all, Marilla finally came to agree with her brother's conclusion about the little girl— she was an "interesting little thing." Anne Shirley episode 1 ended with Anne praying that she got to stay at Green Gables— a prayer that may be on its way to being heard.

In conclusion

Anne Shirley episode 1 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 1 served as a beautiful introduction to The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy M. Maud's novel of the same name. It glimpsed the amicable, bubbly, highly imaginative, and positive personality of the little red-haired girl. Her unique outlook on life was quick to captivate the Cuthberts and viewers at large.

With her new life beginning at the scenic Green Gables, there is a lot in store for Anne Shirley. Judging from the bright and colorful introduction in Anne Shirley episode 1, she looks ready to embrace it all with open arms.

