As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime will first air on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. After that, the episode will be released on several local and international streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ars meeting Licia Pleide, the girl his father betrothed him to. While Licia was aiming to get married to a boy from a huge province, Ars' kindness made her fall in love with him. The episode also saw Ars starting to like Licia and being happy about the prospect of marrying her.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 release date and time

Licia Pleide, as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

According to the official X account of the anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. The episode will be titled The Face of a Warrior.

That said, anime fans must remember that while the series will be released worldwide simultaneously, it could face some delays due to the streaming platforms available in different parts of the world.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Sunday May 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday May 12

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 12

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Sunday May 12

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Sunday May 12

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 12

Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday May 12

Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Monday May 13

Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6?

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, Ill Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 will first air on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. After that, the anime episode will be released on AT-X and BS NTV. The series will also be available to stream in Japan on U-Next, d Anime Store, and other streaming platforms.

For international audiences, the As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime will be available on Crunchyroll. In Asia, the anime will be available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. However, it will not be available in all countries.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5 recap

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 5, titled The Storm Arrives, saw Ars' father, Raven Louvent, being sick during a conflict between neighboring provinces. While Ars was worried about his father's duties, his father informed him that his betrothed was arriving at Lamberg to meet him. This shocked Ars as he wasn't aware that he was engaged to someone.

Later, Licia Pleide arrived at Lamberg. Ars instantly detected her to have high diplomacy and ambition. This left Ars suspicious of Licia over some ulterior motive. The episode later saw Licia reveal that she was ambitious as she wanted to make Ars fall in love with her. Surprisingly, it was Licia who first fell in love with Ars. She expressed the same to him. The episode later saw Ars beginning to like her back.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6?

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6, titled Face of a Warrior, will see Ars Louvent being forced to take part in a rather difficult trial. Ars himself looked worried in the preview video. Fortunately, the trial will seemingly be overlooked by Ars' father, Raven Louvent.

While not a lot has been revealed about the trial, it might have something to do with preparing Ars to be the future Lord of House Louvent. This is because Raven had recently got sick. Hence, the current Lord may want to prepare for the worst.

