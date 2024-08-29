ATRI: My Dear Moments Episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access it on the previous day - August 31, 2024. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX while international audiences can view the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode of the anime took a strange turn as we saw Natsuki attempt to understand whether or not Atri, the robot, was capable of experiencing feelings. There was also an implication that a dangerous scientist was trying to get their hands on the humanoid robot.

It will be interesting to see Natsuki’s takeaway from their interaction and how he proceeds in ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode ahead of its release.

ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 release date and time

Atri as seen in the anime series (Image via TROYCA)

ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 is slated to release on September 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most parts of the globe will be able to view the episode on the previous day, on August 31, 2024. The exact release times of ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 and its corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Central Standard Time 10 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 11 am Saturday August 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm Saturday August 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday September 1, 2024

Where to watch ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8?

Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV are all the local television networks that will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date. AT-X, however, will broadcast the episode on September 3, 2024 at 9:30 pm JST.

Fans living outside of Japan can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The platform will allow fans to stream the English-subtitled version of the episode. However, it is important to note that interested viewers have to avail of the platform’s paid services to view the episode and access the rest of Crunchyroll’s catalog.

A brief recap of ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 7

The 7th episode begins with Natsuki unable to come to terms with the fact that the woman who once saved him was Atri herself. He even tried to find ways to counter the logical string that led to this conclusion but failed to do so. In the meantime, he spoke to Catherine and the latter warned him about the humanoid robot potentially being able to experience feelings, which could be quite dangerous.

Emotions are the root cause of both love and crime. Should a humanoid robot possess that, it could cause massive problems for Natsuki. Following this, Natsuki falsely confessed his feelings for Atri and the two went on a date. Despite doing it for academic reasons, Natsuki seemed to have a good time.

Things took a weird turn when Atri and Natsuki were on the verge of kissing and the two fell into the ocean. While they were falling, they kissed each other, making clear that Natsuki’s feelings for Atri were not purely platonic.

What to expect in ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8?

ATRI: My Dear Moments episode 8 will most likely focus on Natsuki's observations during the date with Atri. However, his feelings might cloud his judgment, forcing Catherine to intervene in this scenario.

It is clear that Natsuki has feelings for Atri. However, he must not stray from his goal and continue to use his deductive skills to understand the true potential of the humanoid robot.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

