Attack on Titan anime-only fans berate manga readers after the Final Season's ending

The long-awaited Attack on Titan anime finally came to an end on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The decade-long saga, filled with twists and turns, finally concluded with the death of the main character, Eren Jaeger. The entire fanbase soaked in the final moments and thanked the creator, Hajime Isayama, for creating a wonderful story that people could be a part of.

Naturally, when such an event takes place, fans flock to social media platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions on the matter. The Attack on Titan ending has been discussed on various occasions ever since the manga concluded. While plenty of manga readers didn’t like how the story had concluded, anime-only fans didn’t seem to have any issues with it.

Attack on Titan: Anime-only fans seem to enjoy the story’s conclusion

Anime-only fans didn’t understand why manga readers were upset with how the story concluded. They saw it to be a fitting end to the tale, and watching Eren die for the woman he loved was an extremely bittersweet moment.

On the one hand, he was a mass murderer who wiped out 80 percent of the population, but on the other hand, he was willing to do anything to make sure his people were safe. Anime-only fans also liked the fact that Mikasa Ackermann took the lunge and killed Eren despite her feelings for him. In a way, she managed to do what Ymir Fritz couldn’t - unshackle herself from her feelings for King Fritz.

Anime-only fans berated the manga readers for making it look like the Attack on Titan series had a bad ending. They loved the scene where Eren Jaeger opened up to Armin and showed how vulnerable he could be. Throughout the Attack on Titan series, he was portrayed as a tough and strong-willed character who would go to any lengths to realize his dream, which he did. But he also opened up about how he truly felt about the situation and Mikasa.

He loved her with everything he had, but he knew it wasn’t a life he could have. He had made his decisions, and the fate of his people depended on his actions. This particular scene in the Attack on Titan anime was well done, and fans were quite emotional while watching it.

However, some members of the anime and manga community raised an interesting set of points that led to manga readers having a subpar experience while reading the conclusion.

They believe that manga-only readers not only waited for a long time for each chapter to be released but were also exposed to a wide range of fan theories. Overloading the brain with far-fetched fan theories and looking for clues as they hopelessly waited for chapters’ release could, as per anime-only fans, be a big reason why manga readers didn’t like the ending.

One thing is for certain - anime-only fans of Attack on Titan thoroughly enjoyed the series until the very end. Anime-only consumers will take the manga readers’ opinions with a grain of salt owing to the clash of opinions surrounding the series’ ending. Whether fans liked the ending or not, Hajime Isayama certainly created a story filled with ups and downs that will forever hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

