Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager VA startles everyone with a strange secret

In the April 30, 2023 episode of the TV show Bokura no Jidai (Our Era), Yuki Kaji, who plays Eren Jaeger in the well-known anime series Attack on Titan, made a startling revelation. The voice actor said during the interview that he uses the same underpants for all of his sessions of the recordings. Although it came as a surprise, Kaji's admission demonstrates both his unusual nature and devotion to his work.

Kaji has long been a fan favorite among anime fans for his ability to bring characters to life with his superb voice-acting abilities. He is known for his unique and eccentric behavior.

Attack on Titan Star wears the same underwear every time he recorded

Yuki Kaji is well-known in the Japanese animation industry as a voice actor with a career spanning over a decade. Among the well-known anime characters he has voiced are Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan, Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, and Issei Hyoudou from High School DXD. Kaji has spent a lot of time practicing and dedicating himself to perfecting his voice, which is known for its soothing tone.

The host of Bokura no Jidai requested Kaji to tell amusing behind-the-scenes tales from his voice recordings for Attack on Titan throughout the season. Kaji was eager to comply and gave some entertaining tales, including his peculiar practice of wearing the same pants for each recording session.

When he records for the show, he says he wears a specific pair of black and white underwear, which has almost become ritualistic.

"For some reason, when I play my role in Attack on Titan, I always wear the same underwear. I think it was just a coincidence, but when I was recording episode one, I was wearing an underwear with a black-white pattern that resembled the image of the works. And then when I started recording episode two and saw I was wearing the same underwear, I thought: "Oh, this is the same one I wore last week."

He continued:

"That's when I decided that I'd keep wearing it. Since I'm still wearing its and it's already 10 years old, it has some holes. But I have one recording session left, so it's about to retire."

Despite the disclosure being humorous, Kaji's odd behavior demonstrated his dedication to the profession. Voice actors frequently create unusual rituals and habits to assist them in getting into character because the process may be difficult and emotionally taxing. Kaji's dedication to playing the extravagant and composed character Eren Jaeger may be seen in his choice of attire.

Fans were shocked and amused by the news, and many turned to social media to say how impressed they were with Kaji's commitment to the part.

This eccentricity is evidence of his extraordinary skill as a voice actor. He is one of the most sought-after voice actors in the business because of his versatility in portraying various personalities and moods.

