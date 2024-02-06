Attack on Titan fans find the Cart Titan in a man eating Spaghetti

Attack on Titan has made headlines for various reasons. It is known for its gripping storytelling, its animation, the character writing, and the overall execution of the anime itself. However, one might wonder how one of the most influential series might be related to spaghetti.

This might be one of the most bizarre connections to the anime series, and fans are going berserk over it. A fan filmed himself eating spaghetti, and fans instantly connected him to one of the Titans from Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan: Man filming himself eating spaghetti resembles the Cart Titan

Those who have watched the anime will know that Titans have a rather odd set of features. Some features seem human-esque, while the rest of the body differs from Titan to Titan. The man in question decided to use a 360-degree camera and film himself earring spaghetti. He managed to dip the camera into the container and film himself eating from that angle.

Upon viewing the footage, the man’s appearance resembled that of the Cart Titan, owing to the camera’s lens and positioning. His lower portion of the face, which was closer to the camera, looked elongated, and fans immediately connected him to the Cart Titan from the Attack on Titan series.

The resemblance was uncanny, and fans absolutely loved what they were seeing. Even the lips looked quite enlarged every time the man leaned into the container to get closer to the strand of spaghetti. The choice of angle and the camera made it hilarious, and a sizable chunk of the animanga community enjoyed it.

Fans react to the clip of man filming himself eating spaghetti (Screengrab via X)

As per the reactions in the thread, the very first thing that most people who have watched Attack on Titan were reminded of was Cart Titan. The exaggerated features made the person look like the Titan, and fans loved it. The Cart Titan was an important character in the series, and Pieck was the respective Titan Shifter. One of the key features of the Cart Titan is its sheer speed and endurance.

Its ability to run fast for long durations cannot be matched, and the Titan also carries a high-caliber rifle on its back. The Titan’s speed and endurance come from its quadrupedal form. This gives the Titan a lot more agility and speed, as opposed to most Titans, which are almost always bipedal. The Cart Titan was one of the Nine Titans that were brought into the world following Ymir Fritz’s death in the Attack on Titan series.

Cart Titan as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

This Titan has an interesting history since it initially belonged to one or several members who initially resided in Eldia. However, as time progressed in the Attack on Titan series, there came a point when the Marleyan army took the Cart Titan during the Great Titan War.

Following this, Pieck was the chosen candidate to inherit the Cart Titan, and her main objective was to drop Bertholdt Hoover at the designated drop site for his transformation to take place. She later stayed back in Marley during the Paradis Island Operation in order to safeguard the nation from enemy deterrence.

